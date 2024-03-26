Representatives for security personnel at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport insist that there has been no work-to-rule and attribute lengthy delays at security controls to "a lack of foresight and organisation" on the part of the security company, Trablisa, and the Aena airports authority.

The workers' committee adds that there is a problem at the airport due to a lack of personnel, Aena's demands regarding training and a change made by Spain's Aviation Safety and Security Agency in respect of this training. It says that solutions to the issues have been asked for since February but that there has been no response. "It is easier to blame the workers than to admit their mistakes."

The committee stresses that no illegal action has been encouraged or carried out and maintains that there has not been a go-slow. It does, however, acknowledge that overtime is not being worked. A decision was taken not to work overtime over Easter as a legal measure to put pressure on Trablisa to start negotiations on various matters.

Meanwhile, the consumers' association in the Balearics, Consubal, says that it has been receiving complaints from passengers who missed flights because of the queues at security on Friday and Sunday.

Consubal is studying the possibility of making claims, but its president, Alfonso Rodríguez, accepts that not being able to catch flights because of delays at security caused by working slowly make it difficult to lodge claims with either Aena or the company. There again, the workers' committee is now saying that there was no go-slow.