Last year, it was cars waiting on the parking area access road in order to pick up people arriving at the airport. More recently, it has been limitations in the multi-storey car park because of building work.

Palma Son Sant Joan Airport does have its issues with parking. There is now another one, this being for parking by transport providers.

The airport management has reorganised the parking, and the Balearic transport federation is warning that there will be significant jams as a result. The federation says that changes have been imposed without taking account of operators' needs and requests.

These changes include charges - a maximum of 26 euros per day - and which the federation argues are "inadmissible". Public transport buses and taxis are exempt.

The main problem that operators foresee will be at peak times of the day because of a concentration of vehicles in the area for VTC (transport vehicles with driver). This will be the same area for pre-booked taxis. There already are some difficulties, the federation maintains, and these will only worsen from May when the number of passengers increases.

The federation's president, Rafael Roig, says that the airport's director, Tomás Melgar, has ignored operators' requests. Melgar himself claims that the new parking arrangements seek to make the airport "as sustainable as possible and offer the best passenger experience".