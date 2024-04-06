Palma airport is having a bit of a rough ride at the moment and it does not do Mallorca’s image any good, despite the airport authority AENA claiming everything is running to normal and “fluid”. Today, a reader drew our attention to another problem.
Palma airport parking warning
Bulletin reader highlights another problem
Also in Holiday
- Spain wants Britons to show they have 113.40 euros, £97, per day for their holidays
- Major security alert at Mallorca airport, surprise landing of flights from Morocco and Namibia
- Over two hours for Britons to get through Palma airport queues
- Airport "chaos" and airlines taking advantage - Mallorca news round-up
- Mallorca restaurant concerns about lack of Easter bookings
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
When we were there last Wednesday evening, three of the four lifts were out of action!