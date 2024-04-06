Palma airport is having a bit of a rough ride at the moment and it does not do Mallorca’s image any good, despite the airport authority AENA claiming everything is running to normal and “fluid”. Today, a reader drew our attention to another problem.

I’m aware of your stories on problems with the airport regarding security and passport control, but now to add to the misery they have made a complete shambles of the multi-story parking.

“All the second floor is barricaded off, many other spaces on higher floors are blocked with builders’ plastic barriers and there was literally no legal parking space available on Thursday when I collected my sister.

“Fortunately I was in a Mini and managed to park illegally alongside a pile of plastic barriers on the 5th floor, but had I needed to catch a flight I would have been in big trouble (I normally pre booked parking in this car park). The whole car park was stuffed with illegally parked vehicles with notices on the windows so this has been going on for some time, quite clearly.

“I have never seen anything like this before so I’m puzzled as to what on earth is going on - but readers need to be alerted to the problem I think.

