A lawyer acting on behalf of a group of workers employed by British facilities management company Mitie at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport has sent the multinational a letter which refers to an "unsustainable situation" due to poor management.
New complaint against British passport control service company at Palma Airport
An "unsustainable situation" due to poor management
