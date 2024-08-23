British holidaymakers still heading for destinations like Mallorca are not going to able to enjoy new fast track security controls at UK airports this year after most airports have failed to meet the government’s deadline so if you are planning to fly out to Spain after September 1, check the new rules which are being put in place.

Some UK airports are to be given more time to install security technology that could spell an end to tiny toiletries, with serious financial penalties planned for those who fail to meet the new deadlines.

Airports across Europe will alter hand luggage restrictions from September 1 after it was found that security scanners did not meet safety standards. The UK Government planned to reintroduce restrictions on liquids after the 100ml limit was scheduled to be scrapped.

First announced in 2018, the new scanners detect prohibited items with greater accuracy, meaning security staff can work more efficiently and passengers no longer need to take items out of their hand luggage – making the process simpler and saving time during security screening. Once in place travellers will also be able to take greater quantities of liquids through security, meaning an end to 100ml limits.

The extensions to the June 2024 deadline are being granted to those airports required to install the new kit, meaning passengers should still check the security requirements for liquids and large electronic items at their departure airport before travelling this summer. Extensions have been granted for up to a year and it is the responsibility of airports to install this cutting-edge technology.

ACI EUROPE has taken stock of changes to the EU Aviation Security Regulation1 which introduces severe restrictions to the use of next generation cabin baggage scanners at airports in the EU, as well as Iceland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Norway (EEA).

The amendments are specifically targeting C3 scanners, the cutting edge technology upholding best in class detection standards – which until now allowed passengers to carry liquids without any restriction and to keep them along with their large electronic devices inside their cabin bags at security checkpoints.

The new restriction introduces as of 1 September 2024 a 100ml limitation for individual containers of liquids, thus erasing the main benefit accruing to passengers from C3 scanners. This will also reduce the passenger throughput of security checkpoints at airports that have deployed C3 scanners. It will result in significant operational strain, the mitigation of which will require the deployment of additional staff and the reconfiguration of security checkpoints, where feasible.

Finally, the new restriction means that those airports that have already invested in C3 scanners to improve the passenger experience and their operational efficiency are heavily penalised – as little of the benefits associated with the use of this cutting edge technology will materialise.

Purchasing C3 scanners2 is on average 8 times more expensive than the conventional X-ray screening machines they are replacing, while operating maintenance costs are 4 times higher.

Olivier Jankovec, ACI EUROPE Director General said: “Security is non-negotiable, it is at the very top of priorities for Europe’s airports. As such all airports will comply in full with the new restriction. However, the fact remains that those airports which have been early adopters of this new technology are being heavily penalised both operationally and financially. They had taken the decision to invest and deploy C3 scanners in good faith, based on the EU having greenlighted this equipment without any restriction attached.

The decision to now impose significant restrictions to their use questions the trust and confidence the industry can place in the current EU certification system for aviation security equipment. We need to draw the lessons from this situation and make sure the EU certification system provides the necessary legal certainty and operational stability moving forward.”

Although this restriction is intended to be temporary, ACI EUROPE regrets the fact that no timeline and no process have been put in place to lift it. We, therefore, call on the European Commission and Member States to urgently develop a roadmap with set milestones to waive the current restrictions and restore the trust in the EU certification system for aviation security equipment. In the meantime, in order to limit operational impacts, it will be essential to ensure that liquids limited to 100ml can remain inside cabin bags when screened by C3 scanners.