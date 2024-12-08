On Saturday evening, the fierce winds prevented a Ryanair flight from Santiago de Compostela landing in Palma.

One passenger, Nekane Otero, said that there was very strong turbulence. "It was horrible. We could see the runway, but the plane was lurching from side to side."

The flight had left Santiago on time. "Despite the bad weather, the pilot told us that we would try to land. Other flights had done so minutes before us. Other did after us. People were very anxious. I am used to travelling but in this case ... I thought it was the end. People were saying: 'Close your eyes, close your eyes'."

Another passenger, Antonio Comas, had never experienced anything like it. "We had a very, very bad time on the plane until we were able to turn round." After the aborted attempt to land, the pilot informed passengers that they would be diverting to another airport. Initially this was Barcelona, ​​but they ended up in Valencia.

Passengers were told that the plane would refuel and make another attempt to land in Palma. Half of the passengers decided to get off the plane. "They didn't want to go through the same thing again, they were scared, but the other half stayed on the plane," added Nekane. She was one of these passengers.

The flight took off minutes later. "But they took us back to Santiago. There had been no intention of returning to Palma. They deceived us." Antonio said they were in Santiago, not knowing how they would return, or when, or at what cost.