Ryanair has responded to passenger complaints regarding the aborted landing in Palma of a flight from Santiago de Compostela and the subsequent return to Santiago.

The airline says that on December 7 the flight was diverted to Valencia due to strong winds at Palma Airport. "As the weather conditions did not improve, the return flight was cancelled and passengers were informed that they could return to Santiago or leave from Valencia and travel to Palma on their own, where they could claim a refund."

Ryanair goes on to say that passengers affected by the return to Santiago were provided with overnight accommodation and informed of their options to change flights at no cost or receive a full refund. The airline adds its "sincere apologies to passengers for any inconvenience caused as a result of this weather-related detour and subsequent cancellation, which was beyond our control".

This version conflicts with that of passengers who say that they were not "at any time" informed that the flight from Valencia to Palma had been cancelled. They had thought that an attempt would be made to fly back to Palma. Moreover, they hadn't realised that the plane would be returning to Santiago.

They also maintain that, beyond one night's hotel accommodation in Santiago, they were not offered an alternative return flight and that they all had to make their own way to Palma.