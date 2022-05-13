Over recent years, sunsets in Mallorca have become a big attraction. From Andratx to Na Foradada to Cap de Formentor, there are so many places on the island to enjoy the sunset.

Caló de Ses Lleonardes.

A thin blue line shoots across the horizon and that is the mark. You know the sun will eventually set underneath that line, but until then, the moment where it crosses that line, you are witness to one of the most beautiful sights in the Universe.

A beautiful view of the sunset.

If you are looking for somewhere to watch it from, I recently went to Caló de Ses Lleonardes in Llucmajor. All though a small beach, there is plenty of room over by the rocks on either side of the beach to sit down and enjoy this beautiful moment of the day. When there I noticed a couple of lads with their hammock attached to two trees, so if you own one take it with you!

There is plenty of room to sit on the rocks.

If you have never been to see the sunset I recommend taking a picnic, if only small, a few drinks and snacks always go down well.

Magical colours in the sky at sunset in Mallorca.

Further in to the summer (still too cold for my liking), bathing in the small bay will also be a refreshing way to see the sun go down.

And if you are one of the extremely lucky ones to have a boat or rent one for the day, well, what more can I say?

A picnic, a sunset and great company. The perfect end to a day.

You have to walk down a few steps to get to the beach.

How do I get there?

Palma- Llucmajor Motorway

Take the MA-19 towards Llucmajor and take exit 13 (S'Arenal-Cala Blava).

Three roundabouts

Continue along this road until the third roundabout (carrer de Cala Blava).

Cap Enderrocat

Continue along the Cap Enderrocat road until the first turning, which we will take until we reach a new roundabout.

Ondategui street

Continue straight on along carrer d'Ondategui until you see, on the right, the signpost to the beach.

If you have any secrets spots you love to watch the sunset from that you can share drop me an email at acaliz@majorcadailybulletin.es