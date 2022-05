In a recent article, The Times picked their twenty prettiest villages in Spain from the 105 that are currently included in the Los Pueblos Más Bonitos de España network.

The twenty included a village in Mallorca - Alcudia, noted by The Times as "a bastion of peace with a Roman amphitheatre, mediaeval and Renaissance quarters, and a sophisticated tapas culture all enclosed within thick, crenellated walls". Alcudia appears second on The Times list behind Agulo, La Gomera in the Canary Islands.

Alcudia is one of three Mallorcan villages that are in the network. Fornalutx was the first, and Alcudia and Pollensa were both admitted in January 2020.