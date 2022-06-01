A date has yet to be set, but indications are that the ownership of the Alaro Castle walls and the remains of the fortress will be transferred to the Council of Mallorca at some point this year.

On Tuesday, Maria Antònia Garcías, the councillor for territory, held a further meeting with representatives from the national ministry of culture at which it was stated that the transfer will be effected this year. The Council, Garcías explains, has forwarded all the documentation needed to show that it has "the means and the will to manage the preservation of this heritage asset".

The state owns the walls and most of the remains, but the Council has long sought to bring these under local ownership. The transfer will be free, and the Council will "seek ways for its rehabilitation and preservation". Part of the estate occupied by the castle is privately owned. Alaro town hall has been pressing for this to be acquired for many years.

Declared an asset in the cultural interest in 1931, Alaro is one of three "rock" castles in Mallorca. The other two are the Castell del Rei in Pollensa and the Castell de Santueri in Felanitx.