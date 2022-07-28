Today´s What´s On ecents across the island. For your full weekly guide see full listing in Mallorca Bulletin tomorrow.

Arta - 10pm: Sant Salvador Gala, Orfeo Artanenc and Son Servera choirs, Antoni Lliteres (tenor), Maria Caballero (soprano), Maria Francesca Danús (piano). Sant Salvador walls. 15 euros. ticketib.com.

Consell - 7pm: Voicello, opera-pop crossover; Carme Garí (soprano), Biel Fiol (cello and loops). Bodegas Ribas, C. Muntanya 2. 20-25 euros. ticketib.com.

Inca, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen Fiestas - 7pm: Children's musical entertainment. Plaça Antoni Fluxà. 8pm: Unió Musical Inquera and Binissalem Band of Music. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 10pm: Local groups; Xilvars, Naipes. Plaça Llibertat.

Llubi, Sant Feliu Fiestas - 12 midnight: Maria'n'Ganxa and DJs. Plaça Església.

Magalluf - 8pm: BRESH Mallorca (Argentine night scene party). Old Aquapark, Cami Porrassa. From 15 euros. mallorcalivemusic.com.

Paguera, Summer Fiestas - Evening of popular games.

Palma - 9.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Julia Hagen (cello) - Mozart, Marriage of Figaro Overture; Haydn, Cello Concerto; Beethoven, Symphony No. 1. Bellver Castle. 25-30 euros; simfonicadebalears.com / ticketib.com.

Palma - 11.45pm: Baaldo (urban). Ses Voltes, Passeig Dalt Murada. Free; atlantidafilmfest.com.

Portocolom - 8pm: Sports dance exhibition; 10pm: Line dance. Plaça Corso.

S'Arracó, Nit de l'Art - From 8pm: painters, sculptors, photographers; music and tapas.

Santa Eugenia, Performing Arts Show - 9pm: Collective art installation. C. Escola.

Valldemossa, La Beata Fiestas - 9am: Procession by the Montuiri Band of Music. 10.30am: La Beateta, angels, heiress and maidens of honour leave the town hall for the church. 11am: Mass. 6.30pm: Concert by the Montuiri Band of Music. Plaça Cartoixa. 9.30pm: The "triumphal carriage" sets out accompanied by peasants' carriages, pipers and bands of music.

Vilafranca, La Beata Fiestas - 10pm: Playback dance show. Plaça Major.