Leading British airline Jet2 has issued a warning to its passengers to be prepared for possible long waits at Palma airport due to building work being carried out in Terminal A, otherwise known as ‘terminal Brit’.

On Sunday night, the airline posted an update on its website stating: “Majorca (Palma) Terminal Maintenance.

“There is currently maintenance work taking place at Majorca (Palma) Airport.

“We are working with the airport to ensure that any disruption to your airport experience will be kept to a minimum.

“Our friendly Customer Helpers will be on hand to help. We thank you in advance for your patience and understanding should you experience an extended wait time, which is beyond our control.

“All Jet2.com flights will be using check-in desks 188 to 203 and will board from Module A.”

Palma airport has already been hit by a series of problems this year, in particular extremely long queues as passport and security controls due to a work-to-rule by staff during Easter.

Some British tourists complained that they had to queue for over two hours to get through all the checks.

There were also reports of scuffles at peak periods with people fearing they would miss their flights.