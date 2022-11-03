Friday, November 4

Inca, Third Fair, Fair of Epoch and Art - 6pm: Opening of the mediaeval market; processions from 6.45pm until 10.15pm.

Palma - 9pm: Jazz Voyeur Festival; Carmen Linares, Maria del Mar Bonet, Saxoleá. Trui Theatre, Camí Son Rapinya 29. 24-32 euros. jazzvoyeurfestival.es / truiteatre.es.

* Carmen Linares is a true legend of flamenco singing. She has been awarded the 2022 Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts.

Pollensa - 8.30pm: Orquestra Lauseta, Marina Landa (bassoon); Mozart Bassoon Concerto, Schubert Symphony No. 5. Mare de Déu dels Àngels Church, Plaça Major. Free.

Sa Coma - 8.45pm: Mallorca Smooth Jazz Festival; Tom Braxton, Norman Brown. Protur Biomar Sensatori Resort, C. Baladres 5. 69 euros. mallorca.smoothjazzfestival.de / smoothjazzshop.eu.

Saturday, November 5

Andratx - 8pm-midnight: Festapa Andratx. Eighteen participating bars/restaurants. Music from Xanadu Duo and Big Brothers Band, Passeig Son Mas; Orquestra Son Rapinya, Plaça Espanya. Three euros per tapa.

Arta - 8pm: Cris Juanico (Minorcan singer) and the Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Arta Theatre. C. Ciutat 1. 15 euros. teatrearta.cat.

Cala Millor - 6pm: La Magia del Mágico Cloquell. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Two euros. samaniga.es.

Inca, Third Fair, Fair of Epoch and Art - 10am: Opening of the mediaeval market; processions throughout the day until 11pm. Also, 9.30am-8.30pm: Mallorca Dream Days (for weddings). Fabrica Ramis, Gran Via Colom 28. Two euros; children under-12 free. From 10am: Children's zones. Plaça Mercat Cobert, C. La Pau. 10am-7pm: Fairground. C. Sirena, C. Bartomeu Coc. 11am-8pm: Rata market of design, art, artisan products, music. Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies.

Lloseta - 8pm: Orquestra Lauseta, Marina Landa (bassoon); Mozart Bassoon Concerto, Schubert Symphony No. 5. Lloseta Theatre. C. Pou Nou. Ten euros. teatrelloseta.com.

Palma - 7pm: Gran Teatre del Liceu (Barcelona) Wind Quintet; works by Fourchotte, Ligeti and others. Fundació Pilar i Joan Miró, C. Saridakis. Free.

Palma - 7pm: Joan Laínez (tenor), Nadia Akaârir (soprano), Maria Victoria Cortès (piano), Orfeo Harpa d'Inca choir. 'Zarzuela from the heart'. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. 15 euros. euroclassics.es / ticketib.com.

Palma - 8pm: Palma Festival of Early Music; Harmonia del Parnàs - Belén Roig (soprano), Justo Sanz (chalumeau, recorder), Guillermo Martínez (cello), Marian Rosa Montagut (harpsichord); works by Caldara, Conti and others. Església de la Mercè, Plaça de la Mercè. Free. palmcultura.cat.

Sa Coma - 8.45pm: Mallorca Smooth Jazz Festival; Eric Marienthal, Down to the Bone. Protur Biomar Sensatori Resort, C. Baladres 5. 79 euros. mallorca.smoothjazzfestival.de / smoothjazzshop.eu.

Sunday, November 6

Bunyola - 6.30pm: Bunyola Festival of Music; Pere Bujosa Trio, jazz and other music. Municipal Theatre, Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Ten euros.

Inca, Third Fair, Fair of Epoch and Art - 10am: Opening of the mediaeval market; processions throughout the day until 10pm. Also, 9.30am-8.30pm: Mallorca Dream Days (for weddings). Fabrica Ramis, Gran Via Colom 28. Two euros; children under-12 free. From 10am: Children's zones. Plaça Mercat Cobert, C. La Pau. 10am-7pm: Fairground. C. Sirena, C. Bartomeu Coc. 11am-8pm: Rata market of design, art, artisan products, music. Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies.

Inca - 7pm: Ben Trempats, havaneres songs and tribute to Bonet de Sant Pere. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. Twelve euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Marratxi - 10am to 4pm: Magrana Tardor Fest, music festival for families. Live music, market, artisan and local products, gastronomy. Sant Marçal.

Porreres - 7pm: Orquestra Lauseta, Marina Landa (bassoon); Mozart Bassoon Concerto, Schubert Symphony No. 5. Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. 6.75 euros. ticketib.com.

Sa Coma - 8.45pm: Mallorca Smooth Jazz Festival; Bobby Lyle, Michael Linington. Protur Biomar Sensatori Resort, C. Baladres 5. 69 euros. mallorca.smoothjazzfestival.de / smoothjazzshop.eu.

MARKETS -

Friday: Algaida, Arenal (Llucmajor), Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Pont d'Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer. In Palma - Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C. Soler), Plaça Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (agroecological).

Saturday: Alaro, Arenal (Llucmajor), Arta, Badia Gran, Biniali, Buger, Cala Ratjada, Campanet, Campos, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, Lloseta, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Sa Rapita, S'Arracó, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, S'Horta, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma - Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C. Soler), Plaça Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (agroecological), Son Ferriol, Son Fuster Vell.

Sunday: Alcudia, Consell (car boot), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi (poligono), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria, Valldemossa.