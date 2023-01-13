Every January, Mallorcans gather around bonfires to roast different kinds of meat, drink wine and sing folk songs for the fiesta that is Sant Antoni. Following is a list of dates, times and places you can join in!

Friday 13

6pm. Cas Català-Illetes. Plaça de la Conquesta.

Demon masks workshop and making of demons for the torch, bonfire lighting and burning of the demons, Xeremies music, traditional bbq, correfoc, and music and dance with DJ.

Saturday 14

5.30pm. Costa d’En Blanes. Julián Ronda football pitch car park.

Mask workshop and demon making for the torch, demon burning, Xeremies, Ball de bot, traditional bbq, correfoc, DJ performance.

7pm. Galatzó. Plaça Francisca Revert.

Masks and demons workshop, correfoc, burning of the demon, bbq.

8pm. Apolo XI Costa d’En Blanes. Municipal car park at Carrer Miguel de Cervantes.

Bonfire and traditional bbq.

Thursday 19

6.30pm. Es Capdellà. Plaça de Sa Vinya.

Children’s Correfoc, lighting of the Gran Alimara, bonfire and bbq.

Friday 20

12noon. Magaluf. Tirso de Molina-Calle Punta Ballena Street.

Bonfire and traditional bbq.

6.30pm Costa de la Calma. Plaça de Ses Palmeres.

Bonfire, ball de bot and popular bbq.

6.30pm. Palmanova. Carrer Miquel dels Sants Oliver.

Traditional bbq, musical performance, performance of deamons, hot chocolate, burning of the devil.

6.30pm. Portals Nous. Plaça Alcázar.

Traditional bbq.

Saturday 21

5.30pm. Son Ferrer. Carrer Ocell del Paradís.

Children’s activities, musical performance, bonfire, demon burning and bbq.

5.30pm. El Toro. Plaça d’Europa.

Ball de bot, DJ, bbq and burning of the ninot.

6pm. Son Caliu. Plaça Nova Son Caliu.

Ninot burning, bbq and music.

7pm. Calvià. Plaça de l’Església.

Children’s mask workshop, Sargantana group performance, ball de bot and local DJ.

7pm. Peguera. Casal de Peguera outdoor car park.

Bbq and musical performances.

Saturday 28

5pm. Sol de Mallorca. Carrer Terral (Av. Balear).

Bonfire, bbq and hot chocolate.