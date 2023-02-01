Friday, February 3

Palma - 9pm: The Great Songs of Dire Straits (tribute). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-45 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Pollensa - 7pm: Quatre - Josep Pere Peyró (vocals, guitar), Agustí Aguiló (piano), Xisco Aguiló (double bass), Pep Aspas (percussion). Sant Domingo Convent, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Ten euros.

Saturday, February 4

Alcudia - 6pm: 'La Bella Dorment', musical by Rafel Brunet. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 15 euros. auditorialcudia.net.

Cala Millor - 7.30pm: Victoria Quingles, Mallorcan singer-pianist. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Two euros.

Inca - 6pm: Clownómadas Company, 'Utopia'. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 12 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Montuiri - 8pm: Pedro Rosa (vocals, guitar), Xema Borràs (trombone). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros.

Palma - 8pm: Coldday, Music of the Spheres Tour (Coldplay tribute). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 25 euros. truiteatre.es.

Palma - 8pm: Maria Callas, Sfogato; musical show about the great opera diva. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 28 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Sencelles, Santa Agueda Fiestas - 12 noon: Procession of giants. From Plaça Vila. 6pm: Giants, bigheads, pipers. Plaça Nova. 7pm: Mamellete cakes and sweet wine, followed by lighting of bonfire and barbecue, then folk music and dance with Es Jonc, Qanarusa and Sedaç. Plaça Vila.

Valldemossa - 7pm: Daumants Liepins (piano); various works by Chopin. Charterhouse. 20 euros. pianino.es.

Sunday, February 5

Palma - 2pm: LaLiga Santander, Real Mallorca v. Real Madrid. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.

Palma - 6pm: Coco, un poco loco; family musical. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 22 euros. truiteatre.es.

Palma - 7pm: Hyde XXI, 'Immorthia, el mundo del mañana'; multimedia rock show. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 12-15 euros.

Sencelles, Santa Agueda Fiestas - 9.30am: Pipers procession. 10.30am: Mass. 4pm: Floats and costumes competition. From Can Brill.

Son Servera, Almond Blossom Fair - 9.30am-2pm: Stalls with almonds and almond products, exhibition of old farming machinery. 12 noon: Folk dance with Sa Revetla. Cases de Ca s'Hereu.