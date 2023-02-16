Palma - 6pm: Palma Jazz Festival; Monkey Doo and SimfoVents Palma (swing music). Plaça Major. Free.

Palma - 8pm: Palma Folk 2023; Entreveus, Victori Planells. Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magí 89. 12 euros. palmacultura.cat.

Markets: Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Saturday, February 18

Palma - 11am-1am: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Beauty and the Beast musical.

Palma - 5.30pm: La Bella y la Bestia, El Musical (Beauty and the Beast). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 6.30pm: LaLiga Santander, Real Mallorca v. Villarreal. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es

Palma - 6.30pm: Palma Jazz Festival; Guillem Fullana (guitar), Guillem Nadal (trumpet), swing and dixieland. Passatge Joan XIII (Els Geranis). Free.

Palma - 8pm: Puccini's 'La bohème'; Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Lianna Haroutounian (soprano) and other soloists; Teatre Principal choirs. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 5-80 euros. simfonicadebalears.com / teatreprincipal.com.

Palma - 8pm: Palma Jazz Festival; Gillespie Big Band, 'A Night in Tunisia'. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 12 euros. palmacultura.cat.

Markets: Alaro, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arraco, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas - April to October (Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Sunday, February 19

Palma - 11am-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 12 noon: Palma Jazz Festival; Vermut Jazz with Piolet Swing. Plaça Monsenyor Mairata, Son Sardina. Free.

Palma - 5.30pm: La Bella y la Bestia, El Musical (Beauty and the Beast). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Sax player Berta Moreno.

Palma - 7pm: Palma Jazz Festival; Berta Moreno & Afro-Jazz Soul Project. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 12 euros. palmacultura.cat.

Markets: Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Monday, February 20

Palma - 4.30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 8pm: Puccini's 'La bohème'; Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Lianna Haroutounian (soprano) and other soloists; Teatre Principal choirs. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 5-80 euros. simfonicadebalears.com / teatreprincipal.com.

Markets: Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

Tuesday, February 21

Palma - 4.30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 8pm: Lava Fizz (Mallorcan indie). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 2-20 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

Markets: Alcudia, s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), s’Arenal (Llucmajor), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Pina, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

Wednesday, February 22

Palma - 4.30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 8pm: Puccini's 'La bohème'; Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Lianna Haroutounian (soprano) and other soloists; Teatre Principal choirs. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 5-80 euros. simfonicadebalears.com / teatreprincipal.com.

Markets: Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Thursday, February 23

Manacor - 7pm: 'Magaluf, Ghost Town' (Mallorcan film documentary). Manacor Theatre, Avda. Parc. Three euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

Palma - 4.30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Markets: S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.