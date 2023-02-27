This coming Wednesday marks the fortieth anniversary of the Balearics having officially been granted autonomy. In 1983, the day was a Tuesday. Perhaps because it was a working day, there was no great fanfare. As it was, there had been no great clamour for autonomy, but all regions of Spain were to be given it under the 1978 Constitution; Balearic autonomy was one of the last. The following year, the first of March was declared a ‘fiesta’, but this didn’t have any great impact. It was only when March 1 became a public holiday in 1999 that Balearics Day truly began to register at a social level.

There are various events across the islands to mark the anniversary, many of them - naturally enough - in Palma, the seat of government. There will, for example, be a concert of music from the islands by the the government's Consolat de Mar headquarters. Complete programme for the entire island. Click here. Monday, February 27 10am-8pm: Government exhibition. Parc de la Mar; 10am-10pm: Balearic Islands market. Passeig Sagrera / Avda. Antoni Maura; 10am-8pm: DO product exhibition. Parc de la Mar; 10am-11.30pm: Mostra de Cuina; show cooking, activities, music, batucada and human towers from 6pm. Regional houses fair. Sa Feixina Park. Tuesday, February 28 10am-8pm: Government exhibition. Parc de la Mar; 10am-10pm: Balearic Islands market. Passeig Sagrera / Avda. Antoni Maura; 10am-8pm: DO product exhibition. Parc de la Mar; 10am-11.30pm: Mostra de Cuina; show cooking, activities, music. Regional houses fair. Sa Feixina Park. Wednesday, March 1 10am-8pm: Government exhibition. Parc de la Mar; 10am-10pm: Balearic Islands market. Passeig Sagrera / Avda. Antoni Maura; 10am-8pm: DO product exhibition. Parc de la Mar; 10am-11.30pm: Mostra de Cuina; show cooking, activities, Teatre Principal children's choir at 4.30pm, concerts at 5pm, 6pm and 7pm. Regional houses fair. Sa Feixina Park. 11am-5.30pm: Minorcan horses. Plaça Porta Santa Catalina; 11am-7pm: Various activities. S'Hort des Rei. 12 noon: Ballroom dance, 2.30pm: Ball de bot, 4pm: World dance, 6pm: Marga Rotger concert, 7.45pm: Folk dance. Passeig Born. 1.30pm: Vermouth and concert by Val Nou, 8.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra string quartet. Consolat de Mar.