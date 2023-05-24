Binissalem, Fira de la Pedra i l'Artesania (Stone and artisan fair) - 7pm: Circus France, including robotic animals. By the sports centre. 8pm: Concert - Piolet Swing. Casal de Cultura Can Gelabert. 10pm: Tribute to Joaquín Sabina. Escola Graduada courtyard.

42 bodegas will take part in the Wine Evening in Palma.

Palma - 6pm-10pm: Nit del Vi (Wine Evening); 42 bodegas, more than 250 wines. La Misericòrdia Courtyard, Plaça Hospital 4. 15 euros.

Palma - 6.45pm: Circ Historic Raluy. Trui Son Fusteret, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 6.40 euros. sonfusteret.com.

Palma - 8.30pm: Ànima Gospel Choir. Sant Francesc Basilica, Plaça Sant Francesc. Ten euros.

Palma - 9pm: Fondo Flamenco. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 48.50-54.50 euros. truiteatre.es.

Port Adriano - AfterSun Festival. From 7pm to 11pm. 8pm: Concert by Orovega in the central square. www.portadriano.com

Dance by the Cossiers in Alaro.

Saturday, May 27

Alaro, Festa de la Mare de Déu de Maig. 6.30pm: Dance of the Cossiers in the streets of Damunt (upper village). 8pm: Mass, dance of offer by the Cossiers. Plaça Cabrit i Bassa.

Alcudia - 8pm: Son and the Holy Ghost (indie). Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Five euros. auditorialcudia.net.

Binissalem, Fira de la Pedra i l'Artesania (Stone and artisan fair) - 10.30am: Pipers, bigheads, giants. By the town hall. 10am-2pm: Dry-stone technique demonstrations. Plaça Església. 1pm: Paella benefit, twelve euros. Escola Graduada, tickets in advance from the town hall or via rotarypalmacatedral.com. 4pm-7.30pm: Family games. Passeig Born/Parc Rectoria. 6pm: Circ Stromboli. On the streets. 6pm: S'Estol Porrerenc folk dance. Passeig Born. 8pm: Line dance, Escola Graduada; Family demons' correfoc, Plaça Rasquell. 9pm: Food trucks and music. By the church. 10.30pm: Children's correfoc. C. Sa Creu.

Inca - 8pm: Soledad Giménez, Spanish singer (swing, jazz, bossa nova). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 17.50-35 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Palma - 5pm / 7.30pm: Circ Historic Raluy. Trui Son Fusteret, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 6.40 euros. sonfusteret.com.

Tenor Daniel Kirch.

Palma - 8pm: Daniel Kirch (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano); 'Die schöne Müllerin'. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 15 euros. palmacultura.cat / euroclassics.es.

Palma - 8pm: University of the Balearic Islands Orchestra; Mussorgsky. Palma Conservatory. C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free.

Palma - 9pm: Conchita, Spanish singer (pop). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 24 euros. truiteatre.es.

Port Adriano - AfterSun Festival. From 7pm to 11pm. 7.30pm to 9pm: Street Art Workshop for children from 6 to 12 years old by Belén Pez. 7pm to 11pm: DJ Set. 7.30pm to 9pm: Children’s workshops by Cleanwave. www.portadriano.com

Sa Pobla - 7pm: Música d'Elles; Female trio - Mercè Medina (flute), Laura Serra (piano), Paula Martos (cello). Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. Five euros. sapobla.cat.

Tall de Vermadors traditional dance.

Sunday, May 28

Binissalem, Fira de la Pedra i l'Artesania (Stone and artisan fair) - 10am: Opening of the fair. Plaça Església. 10am-1pm: Family games. Parc Rectoria. 11.30am: Saïdia, dance show; 12 noon: Tall de Vermadors traditional dance. Plaça Església. 2pm: Fideus and rabbit lunch; tickets need to have been bought in advance. Parc Rectoria. 6pm: Concert - Ferran Pisà (theorbo). At the church.

Palma - 12.15pm / 5pm: Circ Historic Raluy. Trui Son Fusteret, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 6.40 euros. sonfusteret.com.

Family musical at Trui Theatre.

Palma - 12.30pm / 6pm: Tadeo Jones, La Tabla Esmeralda (family musical). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 24.50 euros. truiteatre.es.

Port Adriano - AfterSun Festival. From 7pm to 11pm. 7.30pm to 9.30pm: Workshops on macramé pot hangers with Vero Ruiz Macetero. 7.30pm to 11pm: DJ Set. www.portadriano.com.

Tuesday, May 30

Palma - 8pm: Tomeu Penya (legendary Mallorcan singer-songwriter). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 2-25 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

Circ Historic Raluy is here until June 11.

Wednesday, May 31

Palma - 6.45pm: Circ Historic Raluy. Trui Son Fusteret, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 6.40 euros. sonfusteret.com.

Palma - 7.30pm: SimfoVents Palma. La Misericòrdia Courtyard, Plaça Hospital 4. Free.

Thursday, June 1

Palma - 6.45pm: Circ Historic Raluy. Trui Son Fusteret, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 6.40 euros. sonfusteret.com.

Weekly markets on the island

Open from 8am to 1pm

FRIDAY: Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

SATURDAY: Alaro, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arraco, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas - April to October (Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

SUNDAY: Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

MONDAY: Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

TUESDAY: Alcudia, s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), s’Arenal (Llucmajor), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Pina, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

WEDNESDAY: Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

THURSDAY: S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.