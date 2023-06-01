This Friday, June 2nd premiere's the sequel marvel film in English: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It will be showing at Ocimax and Porto Pi in Palma, Festival Park in Marratxi and Artesiete Fan at the Fan Shopping Centre near Palma airport.

Coming soon is the latest Harrison Ford film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on June 30. Watch this space for times and locations.

Spider-Man:Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Starring Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld and Oscar Isaac.

Directors Joaquim Dos Santos Kemp Powers & Justin K. Thompson.

Rated PG. 2h 20m.

Plot Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence.

Showtimes at Ocimax are: 12.15pm (Sat & Sun only); 4pm; 6.45pm

Showtimes at Ocine Porto Pi are: 12.15pm (Sat & Sun only)

Showtimes at Festival Park are: 6.45pm; 9.55pm

Showtimes at Artesiete Fan are: 5.30pm (Tuesday only)

The Little Mermaid (2023)

Starring Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King and Melissa McCarthy

Director Rob Marshall

Rated PG. 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Plot A young mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince.

Showtimes at Rivoli are: at 5.45pm; 6.30pm; *9.15pm (*Not showing on Friday)

Showtimes at Porto Pi are: 9.15pm

Showtimes at Festival Park are: 3.45pm

A Strange Way of Life (2023)

Starring Pedro Pascal, Ethan Hawke and Manu Ríos

Director: Pedro Almodóvar

Rated R. 31 minutes.

Plot After twenty-five years Silva rides a horse across the desert to visit his friend Sheriff Jake. They celebrate the meeting, but the next morning Jake tells him that reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their friendship.

Showtimes at Augusta are: 5.15pm; 9pm (Mon & Tue the cinema is closed)

Showtimes at CineCiutat are: 6pm (Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thur); 8.05pm (Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu); 8.45pm (Sun);10.30pm (Fri)

Showtimes at Porto Pi are: 3.45pm

A Good Person (2023)

Starring Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman and Celeste O'Connor

Director Zach Braff

Rated R. 2 hours and 8 minutes.

Plot Follows Allison, whose life falls apart following her involvement in a fatal accident.

Showtimes at CineCiutat are: 8.05pm (Fri & Sun); 10.10pm (Sat & Mon)

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 (2023)

Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista

Director James Gunn

Rated PG-13. 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Plot Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own - a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful.

Showtimes at Rivoli are: 6.15pm

Raging Bull (1980)

Starring Robert De Niro, Cathy Moriarty and Joe Pesci

Director Martin Scorsese

Rated R. 2h 9m

Plot The life of boxer Jake LaMotta, whose violence and temper that led him to the top in the ring destroyed his life outside of it.

Showtimes at CineCiutat are: 6pm (Sun); 8pm (Fri & Wed)

The Flash (2023)

Plot Barry Allen uses his super speed to change the past, but his attempt to save his family creates a world without super heroes, forcing him to race for his life in order to save the future.

Starring: Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle and Michael Keaton. Lasts 2 hours and 24 minutes. Rated PG-13.

Showtimes at Ocimax are: June 16 at 3.30pm & 6.20pm

Showtimes at Porto Pi are: June 16 at 8.45pm