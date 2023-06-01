This Friday, June 2nd premiere's the sequel marvel film in English: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It will be showing at Ocimax and Porto Pi in Palma, Festival Park in Marratxi and Artesiete Fan at the Fan Shopping Centre near Palma airport.
Coming soon is the latest Harrison Ford film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on June 30. Watch this space for times and locations.
Spider-Man:Across the Spider-Verse (2023)
Starring Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld and Oscar Isaac.
Directors Joaquim Dos Santos Kemp Powers & Justin K. Thompson.
Rated PG. 2h 20m.
Plot Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence.
Showtimes at Ocimax are: 12.15pm (Sat & Sun only); 4pm; 6.45pm
Showtimes at Artesiete Fan are: 5.30pm (Tuesday only)
The Little Mermaid (2023)
Starring Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King and Melissa McCarthy
Director Rob Marshall
Rated PG. 2 hours and 15 minutes.
Plot A young mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince.
Showtimes at Rivoli are: at 5.45pm; 6.30pm; *9.15pm (*Not showing on Friday)
Showtimes at Porto Pi are: 9.15pm
Showtimes at Festival Park are: 3.45pm
A Strange Way of Life (2023)
Starring Pedro Pascal, Ethan Hawke and Manu Ríos
Director: Pedro Almodóvar
Rated R. 31 minutes.
Plot After twenty-five years Silva rides a horse across the desert to visit his friend Sheriff Jake. They celebrate the meeting, but the next morning Jake tells him that reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their friendship.
