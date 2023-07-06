These are the new showtimes and locations from tomorrow, Friday, July 7 at Rivoli, Ocine, Festival Park and CineCiutat.

On Wednesday July 12 Tom Cruise is back with "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Park 1" at Ocine in Palma. Watch this space for other locations and times to be announced.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)

Starring Rebecca Ferguson, Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell

Director Christopher McQuarrie

Plot Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.

Rated PG-13. 2h 43m.

Showtimes at Ocine in Palma are: 5pm (Wed & Thu). Tickets now on sale.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)

Starring Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen

Director James Mangold

Plot Finding himself in a new era, approaching retirement, Indy wrestles with fitting into a world that seems to have outgrown him. But as the tentacles of an all-too-familiar evil return in the form of an old rival, Indy must don his hat and pick up his whip once more to make sure an ancient and powerful artifact doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

Rated PG-13. 2h 22m.

Showtimes at Rivoli are: 3.30pm, 6.30pm, 9.30pm

Showtimes at Ocine in Porto Pi are: 12.15pm (Sat & Sun), 7pm (From Friday to Tuesday)

Showtimes at Festival Park are: 12.15pm (Sun); 6.35pm; 9.55pm

Showtimes at CineCiutat are: 7.40pm, 5.55pm (daily except Friday), 8.45pm (Fri only)

Asteriod City (2023)

Starring Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hanks

Director Wes Anderson

Plot The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer convention is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.

Rated PG-13. 1h 44m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma are: 6.10pm, 8.10pm (Daily except Friday), 9.55pm (Fri only)

The Little Mermaid (2023)

Starring Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King and Melissa McCarthy

Director Rob Marshall

Rated PG. 2 hours 15 minutes

Plot A young mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince.

Showtimes at Rivoli are: at 4.15pm

No hard feelings (2023)

Starring Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman and Laura Benanti

Director Gene Stupnitsky

Plot On the brink of losing her home, Maddie finds an intriguing job listing: helicopter parents looking for someone to bring their introverted 19-year-old son out of his shell before college. She has one summer to make him a man or die trying.

Rated R. 1h 43m.

Showtimes at Ocine in Palma are: 9.30pm (Friday to Tuesday)