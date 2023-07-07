Experience the enchantment of Mallorca's night markets as twilight descends. Immerse yourself in a world of souvenir hunting, live music, and much more at these captivating destinations! As the sun bids farewell to the beach, embrace the upcoming summer night by exploring Mallorca's vibrant night markets. The "Firas Nocturnas" beckon in various corners of the island, promising unforgettable experiences until summer's end.

These markets often feature a delightful handicraft section, where you can find unique treasures to carry back home. Additionally, culinary delights abound, with food stalls and food trucks offering a wide array of delectable island delicacies. Children are not forgotten, as there are often dedicated programs to entertain them. Live music and traditional Mallorcan performances like the Ball de Bot further enrich the vibrant atmosphere.

Mark your calendars with the dates of Mallorca's most prominent and beloved night markets this summer: