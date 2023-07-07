Experience the enchantment of Mallorca's night markets as twilight descends. Immerse yourself in a world of souvenir hunting, live music, and much more at these captivating destinations! As the sun bids farewell to the beach, embrace the upcoming summer night by exploring Mallorca's vibrant night markets. The "Firas Nocturnas" beckon in various corners of the island, promising unforgettable experiences until summer's end.
These markets often feature a delightful handicraft section, where you can find unique treasures to carry back home. Additionally, culinary delights abound, with food stalls and food trucks offering a wide array of delectable island delicacies. Children are not forgotten, as there are often dedicated programs to entertain them. Live music and traditional Mallorcan performances like the Ball de Bot further enrich the vibrant atmosphere.
Mark your calendars with the dates of Mallorca's most prominent and beloved night markets this summer:
- Friday, July 7: Fira Nocturna in Porto Cristo
- Sunday, July 16: Fira Nocturna Marinera in Portocolom
- Saturday, July 22:Fira Nocturna de Sant Jaume in Manacor
- Friday to Sunday, July 28 -30: Fira Nocturna in Playa de Muro
- Saturday, August 12: Fira Nocturna in Sant Llorenç de Cardassar
- Monday, August 14: Fira Nocturna at Son Macià
- Saturday, August 19: Fira Nocturna in S’Illot
- Friday, August 25: Fira Nocturna in Cala Mendia
- Sunday, August 27: Fira Nocturna Sant Agustí in Felanitx
- Saturday, September 2: Firó Nocturn in Vilafranca de Bonany
- Saturday, September 9: Fira Nocturna de Sant Nicolau in Cas Concos
