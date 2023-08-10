Here are the films showing across Mallorca from Friday, August 11.

New on the screen is Gran Turismo at Festival Park and Ocine at Porto Pi and Only Lovers Left Alive at CineCiutat. Still showing this week is Mega 2: The Trench at Festival Park, Oppenheimer at Ocimax, Rivoli and CineCiutat and Barbie at Augusta and CineCiutut. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One at Rivoli.

Gran Turismo (2023)

Starring David Harbour, Orlando Bloom and Archie Madekwe

Director Neill Blomkamp

Plot Based on the unbelievable, inspiring true story of a team of underdogs - a struggling, working-class gamer, a failed former race car driver, and an idealistic motorsport exec - who risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world

Rated PG-13. 2h 15m.

Showtimes at Festival Park in Marratxi are: 12.40 (Sat, Sun, Tue & Wed), 9.45pm

Showtimes at Ocine at Porto Pi are: 11.45am (Fri to Tue)

Only Lovers Left Alive

Starring Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston and Mia Wasikowska

Director Jim Jarmusch

Plot A depressed musician reunites with his lover. Though their romance, which has already endured several centuries, is disrupted by the arrival of her uncontrollable younger sister

Rated R. 2h 3m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma are: 8pm (Fri & Tue)

Meg 2: The Trench (2023)

Starring Jason Stratham, Jing Wu and Cliff Curtis

Director Ben Wheatley

Plot A research team encounters multiple threats while exploring the depths of the ocean, including a malevolent mining operation.

Rated PG-13. 1h 56m

Showtimes at Festival Park in Marratxi are: daily at 4.20pm

Showtimes at Artesiete in Fan are: 6.30pm (Tue)

Barbie (2023)

Starring Margot Robbie, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ryan Gosling

Director Greta Gerwig

Plot Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence.

Rated PG-13. 1h 54m

Showing at Augusta in Palma from Wednesday to Sunday at 5.30pm, 7.45pm, 9.05pm

Showing at Ocine in Porto Pi in Palma daily at 4pm

Showing at Festival Park in Marratxi at 12.35 (Sat, Sun, Tue & Wed), 7pm (daily)

Showing at Cineciutat in Palma at 5.55pm (Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu); 8.05pm ( Fri, Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu); 10.25pm (Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed)

Oppenheimer (2023)

Starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon

Director Christopher Nolan

Plot The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb

Rated R. 3h.

Showing at Ocimax in Palma: daily at 5.45pm, 9.10pm

Showing at Rivoli in Palma: daily at 3pm, 5.50pm

Showing at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.50pm (Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed); 7pm (Thu); 8.10pm (Fri); 9.10pm (Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed)





Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)

Starring Rebecca Ferguson, Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell

Director Christopher McQuarrie

Plot Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.

Rated PG-13. 2h 43m.