Here are the films showing across Mallorca from Friday, August 11.
New on the screen is Gran Turismo at Festival Park and Ocine at Porto Pi and Only Lovers Left Alive at CineCiutat. Still showing this week is Mega 2: The Trench at Festival Park, Oppenheimer at Ocimax, Rivoli and CineCiutat and Barbie at Augusta and CineCiutut. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One at Rivoli.
Gran Turismo (2023)
Starring David Harbour, Orlando Bloom and Archie Madekwe
Director Neill Blomkamp
Plot Based on the unbelievable, inspiring true story of a team of underdogs - a struggling, working-class gamer, a failed former race car driver, and an idealistic motorsport exec - who risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world
Rated PG-13. 2h 15m.
Showtimes at Festival Park in Marratxi are: 12.40 (Sat, Sun, Tue & Wed), 9.45pm
Showtimes at Ocine at Porto Pi are: 11.45am (Fri to Tue)
Only Lovers Left Alive
Starring Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston and Mia Wasikowska
Director Jim Jarmusch
Plot A depressed musician reunites with his lover. Though their romance, which has already endured several centuries, is disrupted by the arrival of her uncontrollable younger sister
Rated R. 2h 3m.
Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma are: 8pm (Fri & Tue)
Meg 2: The Trench (2023)
Starring Jason Stratham, Jing Wu and Cliff Curtis
Director Ben Wheatley
Plot A research team encounters multiple threats while exploring the depths of the ocean, including a malevolent mining operation.
