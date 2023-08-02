This Friday, August 4 premiere's Meg 2: The Trench in English starring Jason Stratham, Jing Wu and Cliff Curtis. The film is directed by Ben Wheatley from a screenplay by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber and Dean Georgaris, based on the 1999 novel The Trench: Meg 2 by Steve Alten.

In the plot, a group of scientists must outrun, outsmart and outswim their merciless predators when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival.

In April 2018, Jason Statham said a sequel to The Meg (2018) would happen if the film did well with the public, saying "I think it's like anything in this day and age – if it makes money, there's obviously an appetite to make more money. And if it doesn't do well, they'll soon sweep it under the carpet--but that's the way Hollywood works." In August 2018, Steve Alten said "My feeling has always been that this is a billion dollar franchise if it was done right. But to be done right you had to get the shark right, get the cast right, get the tone right. And Warner Bros. have nailed it completely. The producers have nailed it." In October 2018, executive producer Catherine Xujun Ying announced a sequel was in the early stages of development.

The film is rated PG-13 and its duration is 1h 56m.

Showtimes at Festival Park in Marratxi are: 3.45pm (Fri, Sat, Tues & Thu), 6.45pm (Fri, Sun, Non, Tue, Wed & Thu), 9.45pm (Sat)

Coming soon

On Friday, August 11 the American biographical sports drama film Gran Turismo starring David Harbour, Orlando Bloom and Archie Madekwe will be screened in English.

Its directed by Neill Blomkamp from a screenplay by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin. Produced by Columbia Pictures, PlayStation Productions, and 2.0 Entertainment, it is based on the PlayStation Studios video game series of the same name, and inspired by the true story of Jann Mardenborough, a teenage Gran Turismo player aspiring to be a race car driver.

The film is rated PG-13 and its duration is 2h 15m.

Showtimes for Friday, August 11 at Festival Park is 9.45pm.