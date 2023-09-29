Those who relish Oktoberfest will discover excellent value in Mallorca this year. Although the setup is more modest than pre-pandemic times when numerous tents were the norm, the traditional Bavarian beer experience is still alive.

Especially noteworthy is the House of Son Amar, located on the road between Palma and Soller. From September 29 to October 14, every Friday through Sunday, the celebration goes on with pretzels, sausages, and the resounding echoes of Alpine music. Admission is priced at five euros.

For those seeking a high-end experience, the restaurant at the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponsa beckons, offering great music for two days starting at 3pm on October 20 and 21. On the same dates, extending until October 22, Peguera springs to life. The Bavarian original, Werner Wiedemann, crafts an inviting atmosphere in his open-air tavern, Rancho Romana. Reservations are strongly recommended.

For a more casual setting infused with German festivity, a visit to the Münchner Kindl in Playa de Palma is recommended. Starting on Saturday and continuing for the following two weeks, the party is in full swing. As a bonus, people will receive a Bavarian brewery shopping bag. The Münchner Kindl also treats guests to traditional music, complete with live lederhosen, and a menu brimming with delights like pork knuckle, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, Obazda cheese, and stuffed sausages.

For a less cozy but elegant and stylish experience, mark your calendar for the evenings of October 6, 13, and 16 at Krümels Stadl in Peguera. Felix Muhr ("Bauernparty"), the talented 18-year-old Austrian singer hailing from Neustift, Burgenland, will delight guests with youthful Alpine tunes.