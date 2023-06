The current beer drinking record has been smashed in the Playa de Palma!

According to the famous and extremely popular Ballermann bar the FV Bonn-Endenich 1908 gang has done it.

Over the past few years, numerous brave men and women have set out to set records at the Ballermann.

But only the best of the best manage to lift the title.

Last year, the Bamboleo Boys took the record crown! The SG Ropfe lads ordered 600 beers for breakfast and became an internet hit.

But, the group from FV Bonn-Endenich 1908 ordered 1,000 Pils for breakfast. Shortly before 9 o’clock, the 50 thirsty men placed a record order for 1,000 beers!

The bill also set a new record at well over 2,000 euros.