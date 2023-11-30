Discover a weekend filled with cultural events and festive markets across Mallorca from Friday, December 1, to Sunday, December 3. From art and wine fundraisers to jazz festivals, Christmas markets, and live performances, there's something for everyone. Explore the island's vibrant offerings and join the celebrations at various locations.

Friday, December 1 Cala d'Or - 6pm: Christmas market; 7pm: Christmas tree lights and Papa Noel. Plaça Costa.

- 6pm: Christmas market; 7pm: Christmas tree lights and Papa Noel. Plaça Costa. Inca - 10am-5pm: “Save Our Sea” Art & Wine at Son Barrina Gallery fundraiser. All proceeds donated to Save the Med Foundation. Son Barrina Gallery, Carretera Inca - Llubi km 5.4, Inca. Runs until Sunday, December 3.

- 10am-5pm: “Save Our Sea” Art & Wine at Son Barrina Gallery fundraiser. All proceeds donated to Save the Med Foundation. Son Barrina Gallery, Carretera Inca - Llubi km 5.4, Inca. Runs until Sunday, December 3. Llucmajor - 9pm: Alternatilla Jazz Festival 2023; Anna Ferrer, vocals; Marco Mezquida, piano. Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau 2. 15 euros. alternatilla.com.

- 9pm: Alternatilla Jazz Festival 2023; Anna Ferrer, vocals; Marco Mezquida, piano. Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau 2. 15 euros. alternatilla.com. Palma - 10am-9pm: Christmas market. Plaça Major, La Rambla, Via Roma, Parc de ses Estacions. (Every day.)

- 10am-9pm: Christmas market. Plaça Major, La Rambla, Via Roma, Parc de ses Estacions. (Every day.) Palma - 1pm-11pm: Christmas market. Pueblo Español. Ten euros, five euros (ages nine to 15), free for under-9s. (Every day.)

- 1pm-11pm: Christmas market. Pueblo Español. Ten euros, five euros (ages nine to 15), free for under-9s. (Every day.) Palma - 7.30pm: SimfoVents Palma; Miklos Rozsa film music. Palma Conservatory. C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free.

- 7.30pm: SimfoVents Palma; Miklos Rozsa film music. Palma Conservatory. C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free. Palma - 8pm: Oulouy, 'Afrikan Party' (dance). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-20 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

- 8pm: Oulouy, 'Afrikan Party' (dance). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-20 euros. teatreprincipal.com. Palma - 8.30pm: Anthony Blake (Spanish magician). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 28 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 8.30pm: Anthony Blake (Spanish magician). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 28 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Palmanyola - 5pm-9pm: Mallorca Christmas Market. Son Amar, Ctra. Soller km 10.8. Five euros. (Every day.)

- 5pm-9pm: Mallorca Christmas Market. Son Amar, Ctra. Soller km 10.8. Five euros. (Every day.) Santa Ponsa - 5pm-10pm: Weihnachtsmarkt. El Molino, Son Bugadelles. (Saturday and Sunday, 10am-10pm; weekdays, 5pm-10pm; December 6, Santa Claus.)

- 5pm-10pm: Weihnachtsmarkt. El Molino, Son Bugadelles. (Saturday and Sunday, 10am-10pm; weekdays, 5pm-10pm; December 6, Santa Claus.) Soller - 8.30pm: Ensemble Tramuntana; C.P.E. Bach, Vivaldi and others. Sant Bartomeu Church. Ten euros. Pueblo Español Christmas market is this weekend. Saturday, December 2 Andratx - From 10am: Christmas market. 12 noon: Aires d'Andratx folk dance. 1pm: Concert of Christmas songs - O'Veus. 6pm: Lighting of the Christmas tree. Plaça Espanya.

- From 10am: Christmas market. 12 noon: Aires d'Andratx folk dance. 1pm: Concert of Christmas songs - O'Veus. 6pm: Lighting of the Christmas tree. Plaça Espanya. Buger - 7pm: International Encounter of Composers; Pilar López-Carrasco (piano). Fundació ACA, C. Antoni Caimari Alomar. Free. fundacioaca.com.

- 7pm: International Encounter of Composers; Pilar López-Carrasco (piano). Fundació ACA, C. Antoni Caimari Alomar. Free. fundacioaca.com. Colonia Sant Pere - 7pm: Trio Cornucopia; Mozart. At the church. Free.

- 7pm: Trio Cornucopia; Mozart. At the church. Free. Inca - 8pm: Alternatilla Jazz Festival 2023; Estiévenart International Quintet - Jean-Paul Estiévenart (trumpet), Ben Van Gelder (sax), Bram de Looze (piano), Clemens van der Feen (double bass), Jeff Ballard (drums). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 7-15 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com / alternatilla.com.

- 8pm: Alternatilla Jazz Festival 2023; Estiévenart International Quintet - Jean-Paul Estiévenart (trumpet), Ben Van Gelder (sax), Bram de Looze (piano), Clemens van der Feen (double bass), Jeff Ballard (drums). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 7-15 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com / alternatilla.com. Manacor - 6.30pm: Christmas lights. Plaça Sa Bassa. 7pm: Procession by the Manacor Band of Music in the centre.

- 6.30pm: Christmas lights. Plaça Sa Bassa. 7pm: Procession by the Manacor Band of Music in the centre. Montuiri , Partridge Fair - 7pm: Opening of exhibitions, pipers. Plaça Major. 8pm: Concert - .Cat. Ca s'Escola.

, Partridge Fair - 7pm: Opening of exhibitions, pipers. Plaça Major. 8pm: Concert - .Cat. Ca s'Escola. Muro - 6pm: Christmas lights, concert with three tenors, and Christmas stalls. By the church.

- 6pm: Christmas lights, concert with three tenors, and Christmas stalls. By the church. Palma - 5pm-11pm: Knack Art Show. Muse, C/General Ricardo Orgega, 48. Multidisciplinary artistic experience with more than 20 artists. 10 euros adults (2 drinks), 5 euros for 13-17 years (1 drink) and free for children under 12.

- 5pm-11pm: Knack Art Show. Muse, C/General Ricardo Orgega, 48. Multidisciplinary artistic experience with more than 20 artists. 10 euros adults (2 drinks), 5 euros for 13-17 years (1 drink) and free for children under 12. Palma - 6pm: Voicello, Gabriel Fiol (cello and loops), Carme Gari (soprano); 'Aventura Nadalenca' (Christmas adventure). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. 8-10 euros. palmacultura.cat. (Also Sunday.)

- 6pm: Voicello, Gabriel Fiol (cello and loops), Carme Gari (soprano); 'Aventura Nadalenca' (Christmas adventure). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. 8-10 euros. palmacultura.cat. (Also Sunday.) Palma - 8pm: Brothers in Band (Dire Straits tribute). Trui Theatre. POSTPONED until October 18, 2024. truiteatre.es.

- 8pm: Brothers in Band (Dire Straits tribute). Trui Theatre. POSTPONED until October 18, 2024. truiteatre.es. Palma - 8pm: L.A. (rock). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-25 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

- 8pm: L.A. (rock). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-25 euros. teatreprincipal.com. Palma - 8.30pm: Ensemble Tramuntana; C.P.E. Bach, Vivaldi and others. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. 15 euros.

- 8.30pm: Ensemble Tramuntana; C.P.E. Bach, Vivaldi and others. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. 15 euros. Sant Llorenç - 7pm: Concert for Saint Cecilia - Sant Llorenç Band of Music. Espai 36, C. Major 36. Free.

- 7pm: Concert for Saint Cecilia - Sant Llorenç Band of Music. Espai 36, C. Major 36. Free. Vilafranca, Santa Barbara Fiestas - From 10am: Ball de bot folk dance, line dance, hip hop and vermouth event. Parc Pere Fons and Parc Josep Maria Llompart. 8pm: La Vila Got Talent. Sa Residéncia. Montuiri have their Partridge fair. Sunday, December 3 Andratx - 7pm: Bruno Sotos (singer-songwriter) with invited guests. Teatre Sa Teulera, C. Metge D. Gaspar Pujol 68. Free. Bookings, entradescultura@andratx.es.

- 7pm: Bruno Sotos (singer-songwriter) with invited guests. Teatre Sa Teulera, C. Metge D. Gaspar Pujol 68. Free. Bookings, entradescultura@andratx.es. Binissalem - From 11am: Christmas market. Plaça Església.

- From 11am: Christmas market. Plaça Església. Felanitx - 7pm: RiuDolç Brass. Felanitx Conservatory, C. Rector Planes 38. Free.

- 7pm: RiuDolç Brass. Felanitx Conservatory, C. Rector Planes 38. Free. Llucmajor - 7.30pm: Maria del Mar Bonet (legendary Mallorcan singer) with Dani Espasa (accordion, piano) and Borja Penalba (guitar). Toni Catany International Photography Centre, C. Cardenal Rossell 2. 15 euros.

- 7.30pm: Maria del Mar Bonet (legendary Mallorcan singer) with Dani Espasa (accordion, piano) and Borja Penalba (guitar). Toni Catany International Photography Centre, C. Cardenal Rossell 2. 15 euros. Manacor - 7pm: Ensemble d'Itaca, Art Vocal Ensemble; Renaissance music. Església de Fartaritx. Bookings, enviumanacor.cat.

- 7pm: Ensemble d'Itaca, Art Vocal Ensemble; Renaissance music. Església de Fartaritx. Bookings, enviumanacor.cat. Montuiri , Partridge Fair - 8am: Partridge contest; 10am: Opening of the fair. Plaça Major. 9am: Classic cars; 10am-2pm: Gastronomy. Avda. Dau. 6pm: Folk dance. Joan Mas i Verd School playground. 8pm: Forró (Brazilian music). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros.

, Partridge Fair - 8am: Partridge contest; 10am: Opening of the fair. Plaça Major. 9am: Classic cars; 10am-2pm: Gastronomy. Avda. Dau. 6pm: Folk dance. Joan Mas i Verd School playground. 8pm: Forró (Brazilian music). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros. Muro - 10am-2pm: Christmas market.

- 10am-2pm: Christmas market. Palma - 2pm: LaLiga EA Sports; Real Mallorca v. Alavés. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.

- 2pm: LaLiga EA Sports; Real Mallorca v. Alavés. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es. Palma - 7pm: Alternatilla Jazz Festival 2023; Rita Payés (trombone and vocals), Xavi Torres (piano). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 18 euros. palmacultura.cat / alternatilla.com.

- 7pm: Alternatilla Jazz Festival 2023; Rita Payés (trombone and vocals), Xavi Torres (piano). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 18 euros. palmacultura.cat / alternatilla.com. Palma - 9pm: Francisco (Spanish singer). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 38 euros. truiteatre.es.

- 9pm: Francisco (Spanish singer). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 38 euros. truiteatre.es. Vilafranca, Santa Barbara Fiestas - 10am-2pm: Santa Barbara market; 11am: Giants, with dance and procession. Parc Josep Maria Llompart. 12.30pm: Vilatukada batucada drummers. Procession from Parc Josep Maria Llompart to the church. 6.30pm: El Gran Cassanyes; magic show. Municipal theatre. Five euros.