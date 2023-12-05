The Mallorca Bulletin and Ocimax Aficine in Palma are bringing you this Christmas a special offer to watch the anticipated film Wonka in English which premiere's on Wednesday, December 6.

In this Friday's Mallorca Bulletin there will be a coupon with a special price for families showing at Ocimax in Palma where parents pay 5 euros and children pay 4 euros. The promotion is valid for a minimum of 1 child accompanied by an adult. Children up to 16 years of age are considered children. Below are Ocimax showtimes in English from Wednesday, December 6 to Thursday, December 14.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 12.10pm (From Wed 6 to Sun 10); daily at 4.30pm and 6.45pm