Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka in 'Wonka', Warner's big bet for this Christmas, a film based on the popular Willy Wonka from 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory', Roald Dahl's most famous children's book and one of the best-selling books of all time. | Warner Bros/Jaap Buittendijk
Palma05/12/2023 16:04
The Mallorca Bulletin and Ocimax Aficine in Palma are bringing you this Christmas a special offer to watch the anticipated film Wonka in English which premiere's on Wednesday, December 6.
