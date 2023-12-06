As the festive season unfolds, Mallorca transforms into a magical wonderland for families, offering a plethora of enchanting experiences that will leave your little ones wide-eyed with wonder. From gliding on the Palma Ice Rink to exploring whimsical children's attractions, embarking on a delightful Christmas train journey, and encountering the jolly man himself, Father Christmas, these heartwarming activities promise to create cherished memories for the whole family.

Palma Ice Rink

Lace up your skates and twirl into the holiday spirit at Palma's enchanting ice rink. Whether your kids are seasoned skaters or taking their first glide, the joy of skating beneath the twinkling lights is a timeless delight. Located at the Parc de les Estacions, in Plaza Esapaña. Open every day until January 20, 2024 from 10am to 10pm. Price is 6 euros from Monday to Thursday and 7 euros on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, 25 minutes per person. Skates are included. Remember to wear gloves, as this is compulsory. Otherwise they will be sold at the ticket office at 2 euros. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

Children's Attractions

Dive into a world of merriment with a variety of specially curated children's attractions. From festive carnival rides to whimsical games, there's something for every age to revel in the spirit of Christmas. These are the locations where children can enjoy bouncy castles, bumper cars and other attractions until January 20. The places where you can find children's Christmas attractions in Palma are as follows, in many Pimeco and Pimem shops you can get free tickets but they are usually for pay.

Calle Eusebio Estada next to car park next to the Parc de Ses Estacions: bouncy castle, the children's Tapada pot, children's bulls and a mega jumping game.

bouncy castle, the children's Tapada pot, children's bulls and a mega jumping game. Plaça de l'Olivar: jumping, American track, trampolines and two inflatables.

jumping, American track, trampolines and two inflatables. Plaça Miquel Dolç: inflatable balloon, trampolines and a children's pot.

inflatable balloon, trampolines and a children's pot. Parc de les Estacions at the entrance to Plaça Espanya: Topolino baby bouncer, a children's boat, a bangydome 2 jumping, trampolines, a dragon, a mega frog and a mini scalextric. And the ice rink.

at the entrance to Plaça Espanya: Topolino baby bouncer, a children's boat, a bangydome 2 jumping, trampolines, a dragon, a mega frog and a mini scalextric. And the ice rink. Plaza de las Columnas: Keops Sweeper bouncy castle, a jumping bouncy castle, trampolines and a SpongeBob bouncy castle.

Keops Sweeper bouncy castle, a jumping bouncy castle, trampolines and a SpongeBob bouncy castle. Plaza París (near S'Escorxador): trampolines and a castle.

trampolines and a castle. Via Roma: a baby bouncy castle.

a baby bouncy castle. Plaza Major: two castles, baby chains, a children's pot and a Santa Claus house

two castles, baby chains, a children's pot and a Santa Claus house Plaza Madrid: baby chains, a bouncy castle and a Harry Potter bouncy castle.

baby chains, a bouncy castle and a Harry Potter bouncy castle. Plaça del Mercat: trampolines, baby chains and a sweeper.

trampolines, baby chains and a sweeper. Parc Wifi Llevant: trampolines, jumping and an inflatable mattress.

trampolines, jumping and an inflatable mattress. Plaza Santa Pagesa: jumping, a bouncy castle and a SpongeBob bouncy castle.

Christmas Train Adventure

All aboard the Christmas express! Hop on the festive train that winds its way through the scenic beauty of Mallorca, adorned with dazzling holiday decorations. A journey filled with joy, laughter, and the anticipation of the season awaits your little adventurers. There are two routes and each run every 25 minutes (approx). Hours are 5pm to 9pm. These are the stops: Calle Eusebi Estada, Parc de les Estacions, Plaza Garcia Orell, Plaza Madrid, Plaça Major, Plaza del Olivar, Plaza Miquel Dolç and Plaza París.

The first route takes place on December 7, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30 and January 3 and 4 : Pl. de la Reina, Paseo del Born, Av. Jaime III, Paseo Mallorca, Via Portugal, Via Roma, La Rambla, C. Unió, Paseo del Borne and Plaza de la Reina.

: Pl. de la Reina, Paseo del Born, Av. Jaime III, Paseo Mallorca, Via Portugal, Via Roma, La Rambla, C. Unió, Paseo del Borne and Plaza de la Reina. The second route takes place on December 22, 23, 29 and 30 and January 3 and 4: Plaza Abu Yahya, C/31 de Diciembre, Av. Comte de Sallent, C. General Riera, C. Joan Massanet i Moragues, C. Francesc Fiol i Joan, C. Poeta Guillem Colom, C. Arquitecte Bennàssar, C. Arxiduc Lluis Salvador, C. Rosselló i Caçador and Plaça Abuy Yahya. Price 1 euro.

Visit Father Christmas

Make your children's dreams come true as they meet the one and only Father Christmas. Capture the magic of the season with a visit to Santa's cozy corner, where wishes are shared, and the spirit of giving comes to life.

Porto Pi on the ground floor infront of Muller:

Friday 08/12 from 5.30pm to 8pm

Saturday 09/12 from 11am to 1.30pm and 5.30pm to 8pm

Friday 15/12 from 5.30pm to 8pm

Saturday 16/12 and Sunday 17/12 from 1.30pm and 5.30pm to 8pm

From 18/12 to 22/12 from 5.30pm to 8pm

Saturday 23/12 from 1.30pm and 5.30pm to 8pm

Sunday 24/12 from 11am to 1.30pm

Corte Ingles on the Avenidas in Palma

5 December from 5.30pm to 8.30pm

7, 8, 9, 16, 17, 17, 22 and 23 December from 11am to 2pm and from 5pm to 8pm

14, 15, 18, 19, 20 and 21 December from 5 pm to 8 pm

24 December from 11am to 2pm

Father Christmas' little house returns to the El Corte Inglés centres where Father Christmas will take a photograph with all the children to benefit the Association of Parents of Children with Cancer of the Balearic Islands (Aspanob), and will collect letters from the little ones.

The little house will be located on the 6th floor of the Avenidas centre. The collection of photographs will take place on the 6th floor, next to the Christmas decorations.

Circo Alegría in Palma: Los Payasos de la Tele (The TV Clowns)

This Christmas in Palma, Lara and Gaby Aragón, sons of the legendary Gaby Aragón, present their exciting show 'Los Payasos de la Tele' under the Big Top of Circo Alegría. From December 5th to January 7th 2024 at Son Fusteret fairgrounds in Palma. Price from 13 euros. Times vary check here for times and tickets www.circoalegria.es

Christmas Wonderland in Son Amar

Experience the enchantment of Christmas Wonderland at House of Son Amar. Dates: 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17 and 22 December from 5.30pm to 9pm. Saturday and Sunday from 3pm to 9pm.

Tickets must be purchased online. Entrance fee of 5€. Carretera de Palma-Soller KM 10,8, in Palmanyola. www.sonamar.com. You can stroll around with a warm drink and enjoy the best Christmas atmosphere among the stalls of the craft market (more than 25 stalls). Father Christmas will be visiting and we will be able to leave him our letters and have our photo taken with him. There will also be a skating rink, Christmas shows and cinema.

Puerto Portals Christmas market

Over forty wooden stalls adorned with string lights and trees offer a wide variety of quality products to fill Christmas with excitement: decorations, accessories, wooden toys, among many things. Additionally, there will be a rich culinary offering. The market comes with a comprehensive program of activities for the whole family, where the ice skating rink is not to be missed! Free entrance. Runs from December 14 to January 6. www.puertoportals.com

Port Adriano Christmas market

From the December 22nd until January 8th, the park will be installed at the central plaza of Port Adriano. Both the entrance to the park and skate rental are free (only available for children over 4 years old). But if you don’t like skating, we have a fun giant slide 3 metres high and 30 metres long. This park can be enjoyed during the dates indicated in uninterrupted hours from 12pm to 8pm, except on the 24th and 31st when it will close at 4pm. The park will also have two food and drink stalls with a snack area which will be run by La Oca and My True Burger, both restaurants already installed in the port. Father Christmas and King Melchior will also come to visit us in the big Christmas ball at the following times: Father Christmas on December 23 from 5pm to 8 pm and December 24 from 12pm to 3pm. The royal page boy will be able to collect presents for the children on January 5 from 11am to 12.30pm and from 4pm to 6pm next to the ice rink. Also at 5pm hot chocolate and children’s entertainment by Sonrisa Médica – next to Sa Cantina de Port Adriano. At 6pm Disembarkation of the Three Wise Men – next to Sa Cantina in Port Adriano and at 7pm Gift distribution in the central square of Port Adriano.

Nativity scenes across Palma this Christmas

Experience the magic of Christmas across Palma’s enchanting venues from December to January!

Plaza Cort in Palma

From November 24 to January 6

Place: Palma Town Hall building, Plaça de Cort, 1.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, from 9am to 8.30pm.

Saturday, Sunday and public holidays: from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm.

On January 6, until 2 pm.

Free of charge.

This traditional nativity scene is made up of 250 clay figures handmade and hand-painted by the artist Margalida Nicolau, who specialises in nativity scenes.

From November 24 to January 6 Place: Palma Town Hall building, Plaça de Cort, 1. Opening hours: Monday to Friday, from 9am to 8.30pm. Saturday, Sunday and public holidays: from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm. On January 6, until 2 pm. Free of charge. This traditional nativity scene is made up of 250 clay figures handmade and hand-painted by the artist Margalida Nicolau, who specialises in nativity scenes. La Misericòrdia Culture Centre

From December 8 to January 7.

La Misericòrdia Cultural Centre

Place: entrance through the Misericòrdia Garden.

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 10am to 2pm and from 4pm to 8pm.

From December 8 to January 7. La Misericòrdia Cultural Centre Place: entrance through the Misericòrdia Garden. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 10am to 2pm and from 4pm to 8pm. Consell de Mallorca. Palau del Consell

From December 2 to January 6.

Palau del Consell de Mallorca

Place: Carrer de Palau Reial, 1 de Palma

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 10am to 8pm.

From December 2 to January 6. Palau del Consell de Mallorca Place: Carrer de Palau Reial, 1 de Palma Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 10am to 8pm. C&A Shopping Centre

From December 3 to January 5

Place: Calle de Sant Jaume, 2. Courtyard of the shopping centre.

Opening hours: Shopping centre opening hours. Free of charge.

From December 3 to January 5 Place: Calle de Sant Jaume, 2. Courtyard of the shopping centre. Opening hours: Shopping centre opening hours. Free of charge. El Corte Inglés Shopping Centre

From November 22 to January 5

Place: Avenida de Alexandre Rosselló, 12-16. 4th floor.

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday from 9.30am to 9.30pm. Free of charge.

Nativity scene made by the Association of Nativity Scene Makers of the Balearic Islands. A traditional nativity scene with numerous unique pieces: houses, artisan trades, the Nativity and many Christmas scenes.

From November 22 to January 5 Place: Avenida de Alexandre Rosselló, 12-16. 4th floor. Opening hours: Monday to Saturday from 9.30am to 9.30pm. Free of charge. Nativity scene made by the Association of Nativity Scene Makers of the Balearic Islands. A traditional nativity scene with numerous unique pieces: houses, artisan trades, the Nativity and many Christmas scenes. Santa Catalina Market

From November 26 to January 6.

Place: Plaça Navegació, s/n de Palma.

Market hours: from 8am to 3pm. Closed on Sundays and Saturday afternoons. Free of charge.

From November 26 to January 6. Place: Plaça Navegació, s/n de Palma. Market hours: from 8am to 3pm. Closed on Sundays and Saturday afternoons. Free of charge. Centre of Military History of Palma

From December 11 to January 5

Place: Calle San Miquel, 69 de Palma.

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday from 10.30am to 1.30pm and from 5.30pm to 8pm.

Saturdays from 10.30am to 2pm.

Closed on Sundays and public holidays.

From December 11 to January 5 Place: Calle San Miquel, 69 de Palma. Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 10.30am to 1.30pm and from 5.30pm to 8pm. Saturdays from 10.30am to 2pm. Closed on Sundays and public holidays. Sant Antoniet

From December 1 to January 7. Except December 25 and 26 and January 1 and 6

Place: Calle San Miguel de Palma

Timetable: from 10am to 1pm and from 5pm to 8:30pm. On December 24 and 31 the opening hours are from 10am to 2pm.

Free of charge.

From December 1 to January 7. Except December 25 and 26 and January 1 and 6 Place: Calle San Miguel de Palma Timetable: from 10am to 1pm and from 5pm to 8:30pm. On December 24 and 31 the opening hours are from 10am to 2pm. Free of charge. Barceló Foundation

From December 15 to January 5

Place: Carrer San Jaume, 4, Palma.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 11am to 1pm and from 5pm to 8pm.

Saturdays: from 11am to 1pm. Free of charge

From December 15 to January 5 Place: Carrer San Jaume, 4, Palma. Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 11am to 1pm and from 5pm to 8pm. Saturdays: from 11am to 1pm. Free of charge Palau March museum

All year round

Place: Carrer del Palau Reial, 18, Palma

Opening hours: Monday to Friday: 10am to 6.30pm, Saturday: 10.30am to 2pm. Sundays and public holidays: closed. December 24 and 31from 10am to 2pm.

Paying.

Neula Park in Santa Ponsa

Once again this year this great event for the little ones of the family will be repeated. It includes a wide variety of games, mats, bouncy castles and different attractions, workshops, some musical performances and various activities. Outside the pavilion, in the Paquita Revert square, there will be a marquee dedicated to the youngest children. Taking place at the Municipal Pavilion of Galatzó, Avda. Puig de Saragossa, 2. Urb. Galatzó in Santa Ponsa. Opening times are Wednesday 27 December from 4pm to 8pm and Thursday 28 to Saturday 30 December from 10 am to 2 pm and from 4pm to 8pm. Paid admission as a donation. Six euros for families ((4 to 7 people) and inividual donation is 2 euros. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Three Wise Men Royal Mailbox

Where children can hand in their letters to the Three Wise Men in Palma: At the Royal mailbox of Palma City Hall until January 4. Children can leave their letters in the Royal Mailbox that the Town Hall has placed in its vestibule at Pl. de Cort, 1 from Monday to Friday, from 9am to 8.30pm. On Saturday, Sunday and public holidays: from 10am to 8pm.

The Three Kings' Spectacle

Join in the grand celebration of Epiphany with the spectacular Three Kings' Parade. Marvel at the vibrant floats, dazzling costumes, and the arrival of the wise kings bearing gifts, marking the culmination of the Christmas festivities in Mallorca. The Three Wise Men will arrive at the Moll Vell on board a boat and will be welcomed by the authorities at 6pm. The route will be as follows: Moll Vell, Avinguda Antoni Maura, Passeig des Born, Unió, Ramblas, Baró de Pinopar, Avinguda Alemanya, Via Roma, Bisbe Campins, Rubén Darío, Passeig Mallorca, Jaume III and Plaça Joan Carles I. Free event.