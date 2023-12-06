Green light thanks to the agreement between the areas of Commerce and the area of El Toro for the setting up of the weekly market in El Toro in Calvia. It will be weekly -on Wednesdays- and will start in the spring. The chosen location is Plaza Europa, at the entrance of the town centre. It will join the existing ones in Calvià Vila, Paguera, Son Ferrer and Santa Ponsa.

The mayor of the municipality, Juan Antonio Amengual, the councillor of Commerce, Benito Ferrer, and the councillor of the El Toro area, Juan Thomás, have personally told this to the residents. They met with the presidents of the Neighbourhood Association, the Association of the Elderly and the Fallas del Toro. Together they visited shops and establishments in the area in support of local and traditional commerce. They have also taken the opportunity to continue with the successful campaign “Calvià lo Vale”, which has made available to residents 17,500 vouchers worth ten euros each to buy in local shops, doubling the value to 20 euros.

Thomás pointed out that with the new market “we hope to offer the residents of El Toro a local alternative for their shopping. We believe that this is good news and with this one there will now be five weekly markets in the municipality”.

For his part, the mayor has framed the setting up of the Toro market in the strategy of local commerce promoted by the council. In addition to the campaign “Calvià is worth it” it is joined by the next Excelentes Calvià awards, which will be presented on the 13th in the Sala Palmanova. He has vindicated the work at street level: “We have to take out of the Town Hall and out on the street, to shopkeepers and neighbours. We will have an artisan market with its own gastronomic offer. We are very excited about supporting local commerce, it is one of the lines of work that we have set ourselves, that of encouraging local local consumption in the municipality”.