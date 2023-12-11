Embrace the holiday spirit on December 13 with Calvia's Christmas concert by the Band of Music at Teatre Sa Societat and Palma's Santa Lucia featuring the Swedish School Choir at the Cathedral. On December 14, enjoy festive melodies in Alcudia and Palma with the University Orchestra and Balearic Symphony Orchestra concerts. Puerto Portals dazzles with Christmas lights and a market until January 7.

Wednesday, December 13 Calvia - 7pm: Christmas concert (benefit); Calvia Band of Music. Teatre Sa Societat, C. Major 2. Three euros donation.

- 7pm: Christmas concert (benefit); Calvia Band of Music. Teatre Sa Societat, C. Major 2. Three euros donation. Palma - 8pm: Santa Lucia; Swedish School Choir. Cathedral. Thursday, December 14 Alcudia - 8pm: Christmas concert; University of the Balearic Islands Orchestra, works by Beethoven and Bizet. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Five euros. auditorialcudia.net.

- 8pm: Christmas concert; University of the Balearic Islands Orchestra, works by Beethoven and Bizet. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Five euros. auditorialcudia.net. Palma - 8pm: Christmas concert; Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Cap Pela (vocal group). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 2-35 euros. simfonicadebalears.com / teatreprincipal.com.

- 8pm: Christmas concert; Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Cap Pela (vocal group). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 2-35 euros. simfonicadebalears.com / teatreprincipal.com. Palma - 9pm: Jazz Voyeur Festival; Chicago Mass Choir and Palma Gospel Singers, A Gospel Celebration of B.B. King. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 23-32 euros. jazzvoyeurfestival.es / truiteatre.es.

- 9pm: Jazz Voyeur Festival; Chicago Mass Choir and Palma Gospel Singers, A Gospel Celebration of B.B. King. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 23-32 euros. jazzvoyeurfestival.es / truiteatre.es. Puerto Portals - Christmas lights. Christmas market; various activities, music, gastronomy. (Until January 7.)