Discover a weekend of festive delights! From Alcudia's Christmas market and live concerts to Campos' Ruben Memories performance, Inca's 'Creativissim' Christmas Wonderland, and Palma's diverse events, including jazz festivals and a tribute to Tete Montoliu. Enjoy holiday markets, concerts, and Christmas magic across Mallorca, offering something for everyone from December 15-17.

- From 12 noon: Christmas market. (Every day.) Santa Ponsa - 5pm-10pm: Weihnachtsmarkt. El Molino, Son Bugadelles. (Saturday and Sunday, final days, 10am-10pm.) Almond milk fair in Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi). Saturday, December 16 Alcudia - 11am-1.30pm / 4pm-10.30pm: Christmas market, concerts by Thomas Fortin Organ Trio at 7pm and Jeremi Jones Band at 9pm. Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victòria.

- 4pm-9pm: Christmas market. Marratxi , Fira de la Llet d'Ametlla (Almond Milk Fair) - From 10am. 12 noon: Concert - Marratxi Band of Music. Pla de na Tesa church and square.

- From 12 noon: Christmas artisan market, folk dance, gastronomy, family activities. Soller Botanical Garden, Crta Palma km 30.5. Son Servera - 5pm-10pm: Christmas market. Plaça Sant Joan. Sunday, December 17 Algaida - 7pm: Roger Berenguer (tenor), Déborah Montserrat (piano). Casal Pere Capellà, C. Cavallers 22. Free.

- 5pm-10pm: Christmas market. Plaça Església. Puerto Pollensa - 10am: Christmas market. 12.30pm: Circus, Abra Ka Dabra. Plaça Miquel Capllonch.