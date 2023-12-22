Celebrate Christmas in Mallorca with diverse events on December 25-28. Enjoy parties, concerts, comedy, and magic shows across various locations, offering a festive atmosphere for everyone to enjoy.

Monday, December 25 Cala Ratjada - 6pm-midnight: Christmas party, music from Madóna, Identical Souls, Joan Ribot. Plaça Pins.

- 7pm: Agustín El Casta, 'El Exorcista de Lloseta' (Comedy). Palma Auditorium (Sala Magna), Paseo Marítimo 18. 36-40 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Tuesday to Thursday as well.) Pollensa - 6pm-midnight: Christmas party, AfterSuns and DJs. Plaça Major. Tuesday, December 26 Alcudia - 7.30pm: Festival of the Standard, procession, folk dance, hot chocolate. From the town hall.

- 7pm: El Gran Cassanyes (magic show). Muro Theatre, C. Joan Carles I. Five euros. Palma - 6pm: Teatro Che y Moche, 'Las 4 Estaciones', Vivaldi comedy performance for the family. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-12 euros. teatreprincipal.com.