The Mallorca Live Festival has released the programme of acts for the three days of the festival in 2024.

On Thursday, June 13, Blondie will be the headline act, supported by the likes of Spanish indie band Love of Lesbian and Mallorcan rapper Rels B.

Underworld, the electronic music duo of Karl Hyde and Rick Smith who had a number two hit in the UK in 1996 with Born Slippy after it was used for the film Trainspotting, will top the bill on Friday, June 14. Other acts include Lori Meyers, Jeff Rosenstock and The K's.

The Pet Shop Boys, who had been due to perform at the festival in 2020 (cancelled because of Covid), are the headliners on the Saturday. Belle and Sebastian and Spanish singer Aitana are among the other acts.

The festival is held at the Old Aquapark in Magalluf. Tickets are on sale from www.mallorcalivefestival.com.