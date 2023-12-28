Mallorca presents a vibrant lineup with Mallorcan dance in Alaro, Christmas markets in Inca and Palma, and diverse performances. On December 30, catch Christmas concerts, flamenco, and circus acts in Palma. The island welcomes the New Year with celebrations and parties, including a Festival of the Standard in Palma. Pollensa hosts a textile market on January 1.

La Reina del Hielo family musical at Palma's Auditorium. Photo: Auditorium de Palma Friday, December 29 Alaro - 7pm: Festival of the Standard; Mallorcan dance. Plaça Vila.

Inca - From 10am: Christmas market in the centre of Inca. (Every day.)

Inca - From 6pm: Incandescent; Dave Clarke, Noemi Büchi and other DJs. General Luque Quarter, Avda. General Luque. 15 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Palma - 10am-9pm: Christmas market. Plaça Major, La Rambla, Via Roma, Parc de ses Estacions. (Every day.)

Palma - 5pm: Circo Alegría, 'Los Payasos de la Tele'. Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 13 euros. circoalegria.es / sonfusteret.com. (All week; times vary.)

Palma - 5pm: La Reina del Hielo (The Ice Queen), family musical. Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros, auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Saturday and Tuesday to Thursday.)

Palma - 8pm: Agustín El Casta, 'El Exorcista de Lloseta' (Comedy). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 36-40 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Saturday and Sunday as well.)

Palma - 8pm: Orfeó Santa Maria choir, Carla Vazquez (soprano), Malena Moncadas (piano), Nigel Carter (narrator); Christmas concert. Sant Nicolau Church, C. Sant Nicolau. Pay as you wish.

Port Adriano - 12 noon-8pm: Christmas market. (Every day; until 4pm on Sunday.)

Puerto Portals - From 12 noon: Christmas market. (Every day.) Nueveuno Circus Company. Photo: Teatre Principal de Palma Saturday, December 30 Buger - 11am: Festival of the Standard; vermouth, pipers, ball de bot. Parish theatre.

Campanet - 7.30pm: Coral Sant Miquel and Schola Cantorum choirs; Christmas concert. At the church.

Campos - 7.30pm: Quatre de Cor; Christmas concert. Sant Francesc de Paula Convent, C. Convent. Five euros.

Esporles - 6pm: Enric Pastor, Mayumi Sargent (violins). Casa des Poble, C. Casa des Poble. Pay as you wish.

Inca - 9pm: Los Voluble; avant-garde flamenco and electronica. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 10-18 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Palma - 6pm: Nueveuno Circus Company, 'Suspensión'. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 2-12 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

Palma - 6pm: Versionados Sinfónico - Cuando Brille el Sol, Son Rapinya Band of Music, Optimus Artística Gospel Choir, Coro Rock AC Music. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 16 euros. truiteatre.es.

Palma - 8pm: Mallorca Day party; Tesa, Fades, Al-Mayurqa. Parc de Ses Estacions. Free.

Palma - 8.30pm: Orfeó Balear choir; Christmas concert. Santa Creu Church, C. Sant Llorenç. Pay as you wish.

Porreres - 7pm: Filharmònica Porrerenca; Christmas concert. Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. Three euros. auditoriporreres.cat.

Selva - 6pm-midnight: Pre-New Year party; DJs. Plaça Major. Festival of the Standard in Palma. Sunday, December 31 NEW YEAR Alaro - 11.30pm, Plaça Vila; Alcudia - 11.45pm, Porta des Moll; Algaida - 11.45pm, Placeta Església; Andratx - 6pm (Evening party); 11pm, Plaça Espanya; Arenal - 11.45pm, Plaça Major; Binissalem - 11pm, Plaça Església; Buger - 11.30pm, C. Major; Bunyola - 12.30am (Madona and DJs), Plaça Andreu Estarellas; Campanet, 11.59pm, Plaça Major; Campos, 11.30pm, Plaça Major; from 12.30am, party in Plaça S'Estació; Colonia Sant Jordi - 11.50pm, Civic Centre; Colonia Sant Pere - 11.45pm, Plaça Bassa d'en Fasol; Consell -11.30pm, Plaça Major; Costitx - Midnight, Plaça Mare de Déu; Es Capdellà - 12.30am, Plaça Sa Vinya; Estellencs - Midnight, Plaça Triquet; Felanitx - 11.30pm (IPops and DJ), Municipal market; Fornalutx - 11.30pm, Plaça Espanya; Inca - 11.30pm (Cirko and DJ), Plaça Espanya; Lloret de Vistalegre - Midnight, Church, and 12.30am party in Plaça Tarongers; Lloseta - 11.30pm, Plaça Església; Llucmajor - 11.45pm, Plaça Espanya; Mancor de la Vall - Midnight, Plaça Ajuntament and Plaça Dalt; Maria de la Salut - 11.30pm, By the church; Marratxi - 1am, Pla de na Tesa sports centre (20 euros); Montuiri - Midnight, Plaça Major; Muro - 11.30pm, Plaça Comte d'Empuries; Palma - 11.30pm (DJ Juan Campos), Plaça Cort; Petra - Midnight, Plaça Ramon Llull; Pollensa - 11.30pm, Plaça Major; Porreres - 11.45pm (Toniaina and DJs), Plaça Vila; Puigpunyent - 11.30pm (Disccovers), Plaça Ajuntament; Sant Llorenç - 11.30pm, Plaça Església; Santa Maria - 11.30pm, Plaça Vila; Santa Ponsa - 12.30am, Galatzó Pavilion; Selva - 11.30pm, Plaça Major; Ses Salines - 11.50pm, Plaça Major; Soller - Midnight (The Hawaiians and DJs), Plaça Constitució; Son Servera - 11.30pm, Plaça Sant Joan; Vilafranca - 11.45pm, By the church. Palma , Festival of the Standard - 10am: Raising of the standard. Plaça Cort. 10.30am: Mass. At the Cathedral. 12 noon: Mallorca School of Music and Dance, Miquela Lladó and representation of the poem 'Sa Colcada' by Pere d'Alcántara Penya. Plaça Cort.

Pollensa - 10am-1.30pm: Christmas market of textiles. Sant Domingo Convent Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya.