<p>In the end, the weather didn't disrupt the arrival of the <strong>Three Kings<\/strong> in Palma on Friday evening or their cavalcade.<\/p>\r\n<p><img src="https:\/\/md.gsstatic.es\/sfAttachPlugin\/141761.jpg" border="0" alt="The Three Kings arrive at Palma port, Mallorca" width="1110" height="833"><\/p>\r\n<p>Bang on schedule, <strong>Melchior, Gaspar and Baltasar<\/strong> arrived at the Moll Vell at 6pm on board the one-hundred-year-old lla\u00fct 'La Balear'.<\/p>\r\n<p>After some time waving to the crowds, they disembarked and were received by <strong>Palma's mayor<\/strong>, Jaime Mart\u00ednez. "Your Majesties, welcome to Palma, it is an honour."<\/p>\r\n<p><img src="https:\/\/md.gsstatic.es\/sfAttachPlugin\/141763.jpg" border="0" alt="King Gaspar in Palma, Mallorca" width="1110" height="740"><\/p>\r\n<p>Spectacular as every year and watched by thousands of people, the cavalcade featured <strong>14 floats<\/strong> and 450 performers and finally made its way to Pla\u00e7a Cort and the town hall.<\/p>
