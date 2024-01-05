In the end, the weather didn't disrupt the arrival of the Three Kings in Palma on Friday evening or their cavalcade.

Bang on schedule, Melchior, Gaspar and Baltasar arrived at the Moll Vell at 6pm on board the one-hundred-year-old llaüt 'La Balear'.

After some time waving to the crowds, they disembarked and were received by Palma's mayor, Jaime Martínez. "Your Majesties, welcome to Palma, it is an honour."

Spectacular as every year and watched by thousands of people, the cavalcade featured 14 floats and 450 performers and finally made its way to Plaça Cort and the town hall.