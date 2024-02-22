Mallorca presents a rich array of entertainment from February 23 to 29. On Friday, Alcudia hosts Tomeu Penya and Inca features Julia Colom's jazz fusion. Palma offers diverse options like the Fira del Ram funfair, Dinosaurs Tour, and musical performances by L.A. and The Other Side - Pink Floyd Live Experience. Saturday and Sunday bring more music with Jethro Tull, tribute bands, and international festivals. The festivities continue into Monday and Tuesday with cultural events, concluding on Thursday with gospel music in Cala Millor.

Inca - 9pm: Julia Colom (Mallorcan traditional fusion with jazz). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 16 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Palma - 5pm-9pm: Dinosaurs Tour. Grand tent on the Poligono Llevant. Ten euros. dinosaurstour.com. (Also 10am-2pm / 4pm-9pm on Saturday and Sunday, the final day.)

Palma - 8pm: L.A. (Spanish indie). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. 16 euros. palmacultura.cat. (Also Saturday 8pm and Sunday 7pm.)

Alcudia - 10.30-5pm: Open doors at Sa Bassa Blanca Musuem to celebrate Balearics Day. Visitors will enjoy the NINS portrait collection, the Sokrates room, the sculpture park and the rose garden for free. Free entrance. www.msbb.org

Inca - 7pm: Hyde XXI, 'Inmorthia, El mundo de mañana' (Mallorcan rock with multimedia). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 7-10 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com

Lloseta - 6pm: The Buzz Lovers (Nirvana tribute), Dirty Deeds (AC/DC tribute). Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 18 euros. teatrelloseta.com.

Palma - 8pm: Jethro Tull. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-65 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 8pm: OBK (leading Spanish synthpop band). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 33 euros. truiteatre.es.

Petra - 7pm: Nit 'The Beatles' tribute. Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. 15 euros.

Porreres - 8pm: Orquestra Lauseta, Unió Musical Inquera (Inca band of music); interpretations from the 'Rocky' films. Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. 6.75 euros. ticketib.com / auditoriporreres.cat.

Sant Llorenç - 7pm: Kambrass Quintet. Espai 36, C. Major 36. Five euros.

Sencelles, La Beata Francinaina Fiestas - 11am: Solidarity walk. From Plaça Vila. 8pm: Eucharist.

Inca - 7pm: Inca International Festival of Baroque Music; Ring Around Quartet (Italian vocal group). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 8-12 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Palma - 7pm: Symphonic Rhapsody of Queen. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 48.50 euros. truiteatre.es.

Santanyi - 10.30am: Cavalcade for La Beata Francinaina, followed by mass.

Sencelles, La Beata Francinaina Fiestas - 5.30pm: Folk dance and music with Música Nostra. Plaça Vila.

Monday, February 26

Sencelles, La Beata Francinaina Fiestas - 8pm: Prayer vigil at the sepulchre. Convent de la Caritat.

Tuesday, February 27

Sencelles, La Beata Francinaina Fiestas - 10.30am: Mass. 11.30am: Participants in the floral offer. From Can Bril to Plaça Vila. 7pm: Solemn mass, Sor Francinaina Choir, folk groups Es Jonc and Qanarussa.

Wednesday, February 28

Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Teatre Principal Choir, Francesco Pio Galasso (Alvaro), Alessandra Di Giorgio (Leonora) and other soloists; Giuseppe Verdi's 'La Forza del destino'. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-80 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

Palma - 9pm: Antònia Font (leading Mallorcan indie band). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 36 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Thursday and Friday.)

Thursday, February 29

Cala Millor - 8pm: Volker Dymel & Gospel Choir. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Three euros.samaniga.es.