While Palma boasts well-known attractions like its stunning cathedral and historic old town, there's much more to discover. Delve deeper into the city's charm by exploring its lesser-known points of interest.

1. Arab Baths: Ancient Moorish baths dating back to the 10th century, featuring exquisite Islamic architecture and tranquil gardens. Open Monday to Sunday 10am to 6pm. Children up to 10 go free - Adults 3.50€. Located at Carrer Can Serra 7 - Tel. 637 046 534.

2. Es Baluard: Museum showcasing contemporary art within a historic fortress, offering stunning views of the city and engaging exhibitions. Open Tuesday to Saturday 10am to 8pm & Sunday 10am to 3pm. Children up to 12 go free - Adults 6€ - Over 65's 4.50€. Located at Plaza Porta de Sta. Catalina 10 - Tel. 971 908 200 - esbaluard.org

3. Jardins de Marivent: The gardens of the Marivent Palace, covering 9,155 m² and featuring over 40 different plant species, are a prime example of Mediterranean flora. Permanently on display are twelve bronze sculptures by artist Joan Miró created between 1969 and 1981. Open October 1 to April 30 from 9am to 4.30pm - May 1 to September 30 from 9am to 8pm (Closed from July 15 to September 15 & Easter). Free entry. Located at Carrer de Joan Miro 229.

4. Porto Pi lighthouse: Dating to 1300, relocated in 1617. Spain's second oldest, featuring a historic optic and maritime signals exhibition. Declared a monument in 1983. Visits by appointment only. Wednesday to Friday 10am to 3pm & 4pm to 7pm - Saturday 10am to 3pm. Free. Booking form. Tel. 662 418 163 - Email fardeportopi@portsdebalears.com

5. Pueblo Español: Constructed 1965-1968 by architect Fernando Chueca Goitia, Pueblo Español is a 24,000 m² open-air museum, replicating Spain's architectural heritage. Summer opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 10am to 6pm - Winter opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Tickets for adults are 10€; Children and residents 5€. Located at Calle Pueblo Español 55, Palma. Tel. 971 731 062 - pem.city

6. Museo historico Militar de San Carlos: Explore history at San Carlos Castle Museum, tracing Palma's maritime past. Witness fortifications, artifacts, and panoramic views of the sea. Open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 2pm. Free. Located at Crta. Dique del Oest s/n, Palma. Tel. 971 402 145 - castillomuseosancarlos.com

7. Royal Palace of La Almudaina: La Almudaina Palace, from the 14th century, serves as the royal residence in Mallorca. Paired with Palma Cathedral, it's a historic landmark. Open from April to September, Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 7pm - October to March, Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 6pm. Self-guided visit: adults 7€; children up to 16 and adults over 65 pay 4€. Guided visits from 6€. Free entrance on Wednesday and Sunday from 3pm to 6pm. See here for full price list. Located at Palau Reial s/n, Palma. www.patrimonionacional.es/en/visita/royal-palace-la-almudaina

8. Sant Francesc: A historic complex established in 1281. Palma's most remarkable cloister. A distinctive basilica housing the remains of Ramon Llull. Open Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm; Saturday 10am to 2pm. Adults pay 6€; over 65's pay 4€; children up to 14 go free. Located at Plaça sant Francesc 7, Palma. Tel. 971 712 695 - www.spiritualmallorca.com/santfrancesc

9. Bellver Castle: Built in the 14th century, this castle boasts a unique circular design and offers panoramic views of the city. A historical gem of Gothic architecture. Housing a history museum. Open April to September - Tuesday to Saturday 10am to 7pm - Sundays and bank holidays 10am to 3pm. October to March - Tuesday to Saturday 10am to 6 pm - Sundays and bank holidays 10am to 3pm. Admission prices range from 4€ for general entry, with reduced rates applicable for certain groups and Palma citizens. Free admission on Sundays. Located at Camilo José Cela s/n, Palma. Tel. 971 73 50 65 - castelldebellver.palma.es

10. Caves of Genova: Discovered in 1906 during a search for water, a natural wonder emerged, now a must-see for tourists and locals alike. A captivating testament to nature, sculpted meticulously in stone over centuries, drop by drop. Open daily from 9.30am to 05.30pm. Adults pay 12€; Children up to 12 pay 7€. Located at Carrer Barranc 45, Palma. Tel. 871508764 - cuevasdegenova.com