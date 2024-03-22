Explore the vibrant heart of Mallorca with some of the top experiences in Palma. From historic landmarks to culinary delights, Palma offers attractions for every traveller.

1. Palma free walking tour

Discover the captivating 4,000-year history of the Balearic Islands on the Palma free walking tour. Embark on a journey through time from Plaza Mayor, where explorers delve into Palma's rich past, from Roman settlements to the modern-day Ciutat de Mallorca.

Explore cultural treasures like the Mercat de l'Olivar, historic landmarks such as Santa Eulalia church, and architectural wonders like Palma Cathedral and the Royal Palace of La Almudaina. Uncover hidden gems like traditional Mallorcan patios before marveling at the panoramic view from Parc de la Mar. More information here.

2. Visit the Palma Cathedral

Visit one of the most famous monuments of the Mediterranean, the Mallorca Cathedral. Built in the 13th century, its central nave is approximately 44 metres high, making it one of the tallest cathedrals in Europe. Find out all about its history and the most important reforms it has undergone, by both Antoni Gaudí and Miquel Barceló. Children up to 9 go free. Adults pay 10€ entry fee - Over 65's pay 8€ entry fee. Tours of the terraces available from May to October. More information here.

3. Enjoy tapas and local cuisine

Palma's food markets, such as Mercat de l'Olivar and Santa Catalina Market, are culinary havens showcasing Mallorca's diverse gastronomic delights. Mercat de l'Olivar, centrally located, boasts a vast array of fresh produce, seafood, meats, and artisanal products, inviting visitors to indulge in local flavors. Meanwhile, Santa Catalina Market exudes a trendy vibe with its hip cafes, gourmet stalls, and fusion cuisine options, making it a must-visit destination for food enthusiasts exploring Palma.

4. Palma Jet Ski tour

Experience an exhilarating adventure along the coastline of Mallorca's capital with the Palma Jet Ski tour. Meet at the Cala Gamba yacht club and set off on a thrilling ride across the Mediterranean. Glide past iconic landmarks like Palma Cathedral and the Royal Palace of Marivent, enjoying breathtaking views of the city. After an adrenaline-filled half-hour journey, return to the starting point to conclude the unforgettable experience. More information here.

5. Visit Real Mallorca's football stadium

Explore the rich history of RCD Mallorca at Estadio Mallorca Son Moix. Discover normally restricted areas, guided by an expert, to discover the club's narrative and experience the field like a true RCD Mallorca player.

Visit the press room, enter changing rooms, traverse the players' tunnel, and explore the exclusive premium club and presidential box during this approximately 1-hour immersive experience. Highlights also include the Eto'o Wall paying homage to the legendary player. Tickets from 8€ at bstadium.es