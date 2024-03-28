Various cultural and religious events across Mallorca are highlighted. Activities include Easter processions, concerts, regattas, and funfairs. Notable events feature music performances, circus acts, and tribute bands. Traditional rituals like Pancaritats are also observed, emphasizing local heritage. The schedule spans from March 30 to April 4, showcasing Mallorca's diverse offerings.

53 Trofeo Princesa Sofia Mallorca by Iberostar. Friday, March 29 Davallament (Descent from the Cross) / Procession (Selected): Alaro, 9.30pm; Alcudia, 9pm; Algaida, 8.30pm; Andratx, 8.30pm; Arta 6pm; Banyalbufar, 6.30pm; Calvia, 7.30pm; Capdepera, 8pm; Esporles, 7.30pm; Felanitx, 9pm; Inca, 7.30pm; Llucmajor, 8pm; Manacor, 9.30pm; Montuiri, 7pm; Muro, 9.15pm; Palma (Sant Francesc Basilica), 7pm; Pollensa, 9pm; Sa Pobla, 8.30pm: Sant Llorenç, 9.30pm; Ses Salines, 9pm; Valldemossa, 8pm; Vilafranca, 7pm. Palma - 11am-11.30pm: Fira del Ram (Easter funfair). Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. sonfusteret.com. (Every day; times vary.)

- 11am-11.30pm: Fira del Ram (Easter funfair). Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. sonfusteret.com. (Every day; times vary.) Palma - 12 noon: Taula Rodona Theatre, 'Via Crucis'. Ses Voltes, Passeig Dalt Murada.

- 12 noon: Taula Rodona Theatre, 'Via Crucis'. Ses Voltes, Passeig Dalt Murada. Palma / Llucmajor - 53 Trofeo Princesa Sofia Mallorca by Iberostar; regattas, kiteboarding. Arenal Yacht Club, San Antonio (Can Pastilla) Yacht Club, Playa de Palma Balneario 14. trofeoprincesasofia.org. (Until April 6.) Magic Cloquell. Saturday, March 30 Alcudia - 6pm: Magic Cloquell. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Five euros. auditorialcudia.net.

- 6pm: Magic Cloquell. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Five euros. auditorialcudia.net. Arta - 7pm: Aina Campaner (soprano), Marta Serra (soprano), Francesc Blanco (piano); songs from the cinema and musicals. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. Ten euros. euroclassics.es.

- 7pm: Aina Campaner (soprano), Marta Serra (soprano), Francesc Blanco (piano); songs from the cinema and musicals. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. Ten euros. euroclassics.es. Cala Millor - 7.30pm: Lost in Translation (jazz and soul quartet). Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Three euros. samaniga.es.

- 7.30pm: Lost in Translation (jazz and soul quartet). Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Three euros. samaniga.es. Felanitx - 6pm: Balearic Islands Youth Orchestra. Sant Agustí Convent, C. Convent. Pay as you wish (benefit for work at the convent).

- 6pm: Balearic Islands Youth Orchestra. Sant Agustí Convent, C. Convent. Pay as you wish (benefit for work at the convent). Manacor - 8pm: Suasi (indie), Circ Bover circus company, plus magic. Circ Bover marquee, Parc de na Molla. 15 euros.

- 8pm: Suasi (indie), Circ Bover circus company, plus magic. Circ Bover marquee, Parc de na Molla. 15 euros. Mostra de Cuina de Mallorca - The final of four routes of restaurants promoting island gastronomy, this one for the Pla and Raiguer regions; runs until April 2. mostradecuinademallorca.com. Richie Hawtin at Son Amar. Sunday, March 31 Resurrection (Selected): Alaro, 8.30am; Alcudia, 11.30am; Algaida, 11am; Andratx, 12 noon; Cala Ratjada, 10am, Calvia, 9am; Campanet 12 noon; Capdepera, 12 noon; Esporles, 12 noon; Estellencs, 10am; Felanitx, 9am; Inca, 11am; Llucmajor, 9am; Manacor, 10.45am; Montuiri, 11.30am; Muro, 11.30am; Palma (Cathedral), 10.15am; Pollensa, 11.30am; Porto Cristo, 11am; Sa Pobla, 8.30am; Sant Llorenç, 9am; Santa Ponsa, 10am; Ses Salines, 11.30am; Valldemossa, 9.30am; Vilafranca, 10am. Alaro - 1pm: Cabrit & Bassa Band of Music. Plaça Vila.

- 1pm: Cabrit & Bassa Band of Music. Plaça Vila. Felanitx - 12 noon: Felanitx Band of Music. Plaça S'Arraval.

- 12 noon: Felanitx Band of Music. Plaça S'Arraval. Manacor - 12 noon: Circ Bover circus company, 'Eufònics'. Circ Bover marquee, Parc de na Molla. Eight euros.

- 12 noon: Circ Bover circus company, 'Eufònics'. Circ Bover marquee, Parc de na Molla. Eight euros. Palma - 7.30pm: Kiss Experience (tribute to the band Kiss). Es Gremi, C. Gremi de Porgadors 16, Son Castelló Industrial Estate. 18-23 euros. esgremi.com.

- 7.30pm: Kiss Experience (tribute to the band Kiss). Es Gremi, C. Gremi de Porgadors 16, Son Castelló Industrial Estate. 18-23 euros. esgremi.com. Palmanyola - 10pm: Richie Hawtin, Adiel and other DJs. Son Amar, Ctra. Soller km 10.8. 21-65 euros. sonamar.com.

- 10pm: Richie Hawtin, Adiel and other DJs. Son Amar, Ctra. Soller km 10.8. 21-65 euros. sonamar.com. Sant Elm - 8pm: Music on the beach. Pancaritas in Andratx. Related news Weekly markets in Mallorca Monday, April 1 Pancaritats: Andratx - 9am: Departure for Castell de Sant Elm; eucharist and then dance and lunch from 11am.

Campanet - 8.30am: Procession in the village; 2pm: Barbecue at Sant Miquel (Five euros); 4.30pm: The pine fiesta; 8pm: Jordi Garcia and Julia Alcaraz in concert at Sant Miquel Church.

Muro - 10am: Departure for the pancaritat at the Sant Vicenç Hermitage.

Pollensa - 11.30am: Mass for the pancaritat at Puig Maria; 12.30pm: Traditional games; 2pm: Paella lunch.

Palma - 6.30pm: Palma Gospel Singers; benefit concert. Colegio Madre Alberta, Cami dels Reis 102. Ten euros. Pancaritats and folk dances in Montuiri. Tuesday, April 2 Pancaritats: Alcudia , 1pm: La Victoria Hermitage, paella ten euros.

, 1pm: La Victoria Hermitage, paella ten euros. Algaida (Festa de la Pau de Castellitx), 10am: Pilgrimage to Castellitx.

(Festa de la Pau de Castellitx), 10am: Pilgrimage to Castellitx. Caimari , 11.30am: Mass at Es Fornassos, followed by children's entertainment and arròs brut lunch.

, 11.30am: Mass at Es Fornassos, followed by children's entertainment and arròs brut lunch. Campanet , 10am: Departure from Plaça Major to Sant Miquel; 6pm: Pine climb.

, 10am: Departure from Plaça Major to Sant Miquel; 6pm: Pine climb. Montuiri (Dia des Puig), 9.05am: Departure from Plaça Major.

(Dia des Puig), 9.05am: Departure from Plaça Major. Sa Pobla, 9am: Firing of rockets and pilgrimage to Crestatx; 10.30am: Sa Pobla Choir and mass; 12.30pm: Children's entertainment; 3.30pm: Jewel races; 5.45pm: End of the fiesta and return to Sa Pobla; 8pm: Folk dance in Plaça Major. The residents of Algaida celebrated the Pau de Castellitx. Wednesday, April 3 Felanitx - 7pm: Chopin Sessions; various pianists. Felanitx Auditorium, Passeig Ramon Llull. Free. (Also Thursday.)

- 7pm: Chopin Sessions; various pianists. Felanitx Auditorium, Passeig Ramon Llull. Free. (Also Thursday.) Lloseta - 10.30am: Pancaritat at Cocó Oratory, pilgrimage to the oratory; 11am: Eucharist. Followed by lunch and folk dance. Thursday, April 4 Santanyi - 7.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra chamber quintet (flute, oboe, clarinet, French horn and bassoon); Arnold, Debussy, Danzi, Ligeti. Teatre Principal, C. Bisbe Verger 38. Free; bookings through ticketib.com. Anglican Church Easter Services in Palma and Puerto Pollensa St. Philip & St. James On Maundy Thursday (March 28) at 5pm

On Good Friday (March 29) at 11am

On Saturday (March 30) Labyrinth Walk from 10am to 3pm

On Easter Sunday (March 31) at 11am Carrer Nuñez de Balboa 6 Son Armadans, Palma St. Andrew in Puerto Pollensa On Maundy Thursday (March 28) at 7pm Agape meal - during the meal we will share food, fellowship, and a simple act of Holy Communion.

On Good Friday (March 29) at 7pm the seven last words of Jesus

On Easter Sunday (March 31) at 11am Easter celebration Carrer Mestral 4, Puerto Pollensa (behind/round the corner from Burger King)