Friday, March 29
Davallament (Descent from the Cross) / Procession (Selected):
Andratx - 9am: Departure for Castell de Sant Elm; eucharist and then dance and lunch from 11am.
Campanet - 8.30am: Procession in the village; 2pm: Barbecue at Sant Miquel (Five euros); 4.30pm: The pine fiesta; 8pm: Jordi Garcia and Julia Alcaraz in concert at Sant Miquel Church.
Muro - 10am: Departure for the pancaritat at the Sant Vicenç Hermitage.
Pollensa - 11.30am: Mass for the pancaritat at Puig Maria; 12.30pm: Traditional games; 2pm: Paella lunch.
Palma - 6.30pm: Palma Gospel Singers; benefit concert. Colegio Madre Alberta, Cami dels Reis 102. Ten euros.
Tuesday, April 2
Pancaritats:
Alcudia, 1pm: La Victoria Hermitage, paella ten euros.
Algaida (Festa de la Pau de Castellitx), 10am: Pilgrimage to Castellitx.
Caimari, 11.30am: Mass at Es Fornassos, followed by children's entertainment and arròs brut lunch.
Campanet, 10am: Departure from Plaça Major to Sant Miquel; 6pm: Pine climb.
Montuiri (Dia des Puig), 9.05am: Departure from Plaça Major.
Sa Pobla, 9am: Firing of rockets and pilgrimage to Crestatx; 10.30am: Sa Pobla Choir and mass; 12.30pm: Children's entertainment; 3.30pm: Jewel races; 5.45pm: End of the fiesta and return to Sa Pobla; 8pm: Folk dance in Plaça Major.
Wednesday, April 3
Felanitx - 7pm: Chopin Sessions; various pianists. Felanitx Auditorium, Passeig Ramon Llull. Free. (Also Thursday.)
Lloseta - 10.30am: Pancaritat at Cocó Oratory, pilgrimage to the oratory; 11am: Eucharist. Followed by lunch and folk dance.
Thursday, April 4
Santanyi - 7.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra chamber quintet (flute, oboe, clarinet, French horn and bassoon); Arnold, Debussy, Danzi, Ligeti. Teatre Principal, C. Bisbe Verger 38. Free; bookings through ticketib.com.
Anglican Church Easter Services in Palma and Puerto Pollensa
St. Philip & St. James
On Maundy Thursday (March 28) at 5pm
On Good Friday (March 29) at 11am
On Saturday (March 30) Labyrinth Walk from 10am to 3pm
On Easter Sunday (March 31) at 11am
Carrer Nuñez de Balboa 6 Son Armadans, Palma
St. Andrew in Puerto Pollensa
On Maundy Thursday (March 28) at 7pm Agape meal - during the meal we will share food, fellowship, and a simple act of Holy Communion.
On Good Friday (March 29) at 7pm the seven last words of Jesus
On Easter Sunday (March 31) at 11am Easter celebration
Carrer Mestral 4, Puerto Pollensa (behind/round the corner from Burger King)
