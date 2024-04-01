The Calvia council, quite refreshingly, want to thank English residents and tourists for all their support over the years The Irish have their hugely successful Saint Patrick’s event in Santa Ponsa and the Germans have their beer festival in Paguera and now the English will have their Saint George’s week of celebrations in Palmanova. The Bulletin has given its full support to the council and we are helping organise the event. The programme is looking good. Many of the events are still being organised so that they can’t be officially announced but get set for a great week of fun, music and activities in Palmanova from April 23.

One of the highlights will be a book signing event by Lord Jeffrey Archer, who has written many of his latest bestsellers on the island. This will take place on Saturday April 27 at the Hotel Zel in Palmanova at 12pm. Everyone is more than welcome to attend. Also, on Friday April 26, Paul Abrey, the former British Consul and now Managing Director of Palma Pictures will be giving a conference on the making of the smash-hit Netflix series The Crown in Mallorca. The venue has so far to be announced but it will be taking place at 5pm.

St. George will officially arrive in Palmanova on Tuesday April 23. He will be met by officials from the Calvia council and I will not give further details but he will be arriving in style. Leave an opening in your diary for a fantastic concert by an English celebrity artist on the night of April 26. There will be four hours of live music and a DJ to get you into the party mood. There will also be English sports on the beach ranging from cricket to croquet and badminton, show-cooking by leading local chefs and lots more.

The council will also be paying tribute to the thousands of British tour reps who have been working in Calvia for many years. If all goes according to plan it will be a yearly event. Many of the local businesses in Palmanova and Magalluf have already got behind the project with Pirates in Magalluf offering 50 percent off on their Main Deck tickets for anybody who would like to go to Pirates Adventure show on the week of the St George’s celebrations; either the Wednesday 24th or Friday 26th shows at 6pm.

Book signing

Lord Jeffrey Archer will be signing copies of his books at the Hotel Zel in Palmanova on April 27 from midday. Event is free and all are welcome to attend.