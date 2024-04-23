April 26-28: Alcudia's Feria de Abril starts with equestrian shows, flamenco, and music. Palma features the 40th edition of the Palma International Boat Show, flamenco, rockabilly, and classical music. Pollensa hosts a wine fair. Palmanova continues with their Saint George celebrations. Various fairs, markets, and performances across Mallorca all weekend.

Feria de Abril in Alcudia. Friday, April 26 Alcudia , Feria de Abril - 6pm: Opening of the fair; 7pm: Andalusian equestrian show and flamenco dance; 8pm: Music and dance with DJ; 11pm: Els Rumba Kings; 12.30am: DJ. On the land opposite the Hort des Fassers school, C. Pollentia.

La Mostra Calvia - Gastronomy event; Zone 4: Paguera, Cala Fornells, Calvia, El Toro, Son Ferrer. Participating restaurants with special menus from 18 to 35 euros, plus gastro menus to 100 euros at certain restaurants. (Also Saturday and Sunday.) visitcalvia.org.

Montuiri - 8pm: Baobab Roots; African music fusion. Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros.

Palma - 10am-8pm: Palma International Boat Show. Moll Vell. Ten euros. palmainternationalboatshow.com. (Also Saturday and Sunday.)

Palma - 7.30pm: Israel Galván, Niño de Elche; flamenco dance and song. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 25 euros. palmacultura.cat.

Palma - 7.30pm: SimfoVents Palma; works by Debussy, Asins, Nixon. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free.

Palma - 8pm: Kitty, Daisy & Lewis; British rockabilly, blues, country. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-25 euros. crancfestival.com / teatreprincipal.com.

Palma - 8pm: 'Melodies of Spring'; Sa Nostra Foundation choir, works by Mozart and others. Fundació Sa Nostra - Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 15 euros.

Palmanova, St. George's Day - 4.30pm: Children's football and ju-jitsu. On the beach. 6pm: Concerts; James Argent, Albie Davies and DJ Richie Embleton. Plaça Font de l'Aigua.

Pollensa, Pollensa Wine Fair - 8pm: Welcome to the Falset - DO Montsant, exhibition of wine fair posters and concert by Jazz MG Quartet. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya.

Santa Maria del Camí, Santa Maria Fair - 9pm: Frit mallorquí. Plaça Nova. Two euros.

Saturday, April 27 Alcudia , Feria de Abril - 12 noon: Opening of the fair; 1.30pm: Performance by Rodeo; 4pm: DJ with flamenco party; 6pm: Andalusian equestrian show and flamenco dance; 7.30pm: Sevillanas dance; 9pm: DJ; 11pm: Los Requiebros; 1am: Rumba Kings. On the land opposite the Hort des Fassers school, C. Pollentia.

Arenal - 8pm: Art Vocal Ensemble; John Rutter's 'Requiem'. Porciúncula Church, Avda. Fra Joan Llabres. 15 euros.

Caimari - 6.30pm: Beerfest, craft beers, food trucks, music from Sonats, Ben & The Lost Boys, Maria i Punt. Plaça Major.

Cala Millor - 8.30pm: Ballet Flamenco José Huertas. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. 15 euros. samaniga.es.

Colonia Sant Jordi - 8.30pm: Calameikers and DJs. Plaça Pou d'en Verdera.

Marratxi - 12 noon-10pm: More Mallorca Pop Up Market; art, fashion, gastronomy, music. Finca So Veri, Sa Cabaneta. 12 euros. (Also Sunday, 11am-8pm.)

Muro - 8pm: University of the Balearic Islands Women's Choir. Santa Anna Convent, Plaça Convent.

Palma - 7.30pm: Ireneu Segarra School of Music and vocal groups; tribute to Paco Forteza. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Six euros.

Palma - 7.30pm: Mamma Mia; UMA Producciones, Son Rapinya Band of Music. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 15 euros. truiteatre.es.

Palmanova, St. George's Day - 10am-9pm: Artisan market, exhibitions, circus acts and more; From 7pm: Tribute concerts (The Beatles, Freddie Mercury) and other music. Passeig de la Mar.

Petra - 8pm: Me Colé, tribute to Spanish pop group Mecano. Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. 15 euros.

Playa de Muro - From 6.30am: Mallorca 312 OK Mobility cycle challenge. Ctra. Arta. mallorca312.com.

Pollensa, Pollensa Wine Fair - From 10-8.30pm: 38 Mallorcan bodegas plus Montsant DO (Tarragona). Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 15 euros. viprimitiu.org. (Also Sunday 10am-2pm.)

Pollensa - 5pm: Circus; Midnight Company. Plaça Ca les Monnares.

Porreres - 5pm: Madison, Sweet Poo Smell, Antònia Found System; female acts for 'FemBauxa' event, plus food trucks and children's entertainment. Parc de n'Hereveta, Camí Marina 29. Ten euros.

Sant Joan - From 5.30pm: Agrifest; Artisan market, local beers, music from Ánimos Parrec and Mr. Miyagi. Els Calderers, Cami Sant Joan. Free.

Santa Margalida - 7.30pm: Jose Manuel Álvarez Losada (violin), Felipe Aguirre (piano). Santa Margalida Auditorium, Plaça S'Abeurador. Five euros.

Santa Maria del Camí, Santa Maria Fair - 12 noon: Vermouth; 12.30pm: Concert by Suasi; 6pm: 'FiraTast', gastronomy and wine; 8.30pm: Music, fire jugglers, correfoc, Dimonis Factoria de So. Plaça Vila.

S'Arracó - 10am-6pm: Feel the Real; DJ, food, yoga, dance, jam session. Son Castell, Cami de Son Castell 20. 15 euros.

Algaida - 7pm: Enrique Sánchez (flute), Joan Rodríguez (oboe), Gabriel Oliver (clarinet), Miquel Àngel Torrens (actor). Casal Pere Capellà, C. Cavallers 22. Free.

Campos - 7pm: Art Vocal Ensemble; John Rutter's 'Requiem', benefit concert for cancer. Sant Francesc de Paula Convent, C. Convent. Five euros.

Can Picafort - 6pm: Folk dance and music with Esclafits i Castanyetes and Es Revetlers. Plaça Cervantes.

Es Capdellà - 10.30am: Rotary Calvia, Charity Walk in aid of ASDICA, association for disabled children; Finca Galatzó walk followed by barbecue. Sa Vinya, C. Església 7. 20 euros (children 10 euros). info@rotarycalvia.com.

Llucmajor - 6pm: Llucmajor Band of Music. Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau 2. Free.

Palma, Fira del Llonguet - 9am-6pm: Gastronomy, the llonguet bread roll and all manner of fillings, showcooking. Es Pil-lari.

Palma - 8pm: Coral CantArte choir. St. Philip and St. James Anglican Church, C. Nuñez de Balboa 6. Donations.

Sant Joan, Sant Joan Agriculture Fair - From 10am: Rural Mallorcan life exhibition; artisan, business and cultural show; bonsais; 5.30pm: Folk dance. Plaça Constitució and town hall.

Santa Maria del Camí, Santa Maria Fair - From 9am: Artisan, birds of prey, animals, farming machinery, caravans, classic and competition cars. Plaça Vila and surrounds. 10am: Giants from Can Sanxo to Plaça Vila. 11am: Horse show. C. Francisca Ferrer Jaume; Procession by the Santa Maria Band of Music. 12 noon: Human towers; 1pm: Batucada. Plaça Nova. 5pm-8pm: Show and tandem drift. Ca n'Andria car park. 6pm-11pm: 'Fira'n'Vila'. Plaça Vila.

Ses Salines - 6pm: El Gran Cassanyes (magic). Esponja Auditorium, C. Pau 26. Free.

- 6pm: El Gran Cassanyes (magic). Esponja Auditorium, C. Pau 26. Free. Sineu, Sant Marc Fiestas - 10.30am: Birds of prey. At Pou Llavoner. 11.30: Mini-disco, magic, family activities; paellas all day; 4pm: Duo Pacha; 5pm: Rhythmic gymnastics, followed by afternoon party. Plaça Fossar.