The Mallorca Live Festival, hailed as the "most significant musical event of the Balearic Islands," has released the schedules and stage allocations for its seventh edition. Set to take place from June 13 to 15 at the old Aquapark in Magalluf, the event promises an electrifying lineup featuring over 80 national and international acts. With only 1,000 three-day passes, two-day passes, and day tickets remaining, you can still secure your spot through the official website www.mallorcalivefestival.com

Continuing its tradition, the festival will boast five stages accommodating the diverse array of performers, alongside four special events unique to this edition: Bresh, Sa Fonda, Flexas, and Sunday Sunday.

Blondie, Underworld, Michael Kiwanuka, and Pet Shop Boys will take center stage on various days at Stage 1 - Estrella Damm. Joining them will be a vibrant lineup including contemporary acts such as Rels B, Aitana, and Arde Bogotá, alongside the energetic performances of British band Shame, Uruguay's No Te Va Gustar, and the promising talents of Johnny Garso, Paula Cendejas, and local favorites Ultraviolet.

At Stage 2 - INNSIDE by Meliá, audiences will be treated to the ongoing narrative of Spanish indie music, as Love of Lesbian and Lori Meyers add to their illustrious legacy. The timeless melodies of Belle & Sebastian and the fresh sounds of newcomers The K's will captivate listeners, while 2manydjs, The Blaze, Eris Drew b2b Octo Octa, Gia Fu, and Jayda G will keep the crowd moving with their infectious beats. Representing a diverse national lineup, acts such as Funzo & Baby Loud, María José Llergo, Pepe y Vizio, Rodrigo Cuevas, Rocío Saiz, and Niños Luchando will grace the stage, along with local talents like María Hein, El Cairo, and Danïo. The Thursday program will conclude with the lively beats of the Bresh party.

Meanwhile, Stage 3 - Endesa (sustainable sponsor) will witness the phenomenon of Dani Fernández, alongside an eclectic international lineup featuring Jeff Rosenstock, Sleaford Mods, Sprints, and Sonido Gallo Negro. Additionally, audiences can groove to the sounds of La Élite, Derby Motoreta's Burrito Kachimba, _juno, and Niña Polaca, while enjoying the homegrown talents of Júlia Colom, Guille Wheel and the Waves, and Caspary.

The four special events of the seventh round of the Mallorcan festival will give the Escenario 4 The Club its name. Sa Fonda will be the host on Thursday 13th with the rhythms of Acid Arab, Chancha via Circuito b2b El Búho, Jamz Supernova, Nickodemus, Omar Souleyman, Coco María and Groovert. Friday 14th will be the turn of Flexas with performances by Chico Blanco, Los Manolos, Milli Vanilli, Popurrí Drag with Hornella Góngora + Pupi Poisson + Vania Vainilla, The Illustrious Blacks, Papá Topo + Xeremiers + Balladors, Kasi, Fades, Aina Losange and Bingo Jamón with Sharonne, La Terre and Lady Dijey. The dances on Saturday 15th will be brought from Mexico by the Sunday Sundays party with John Talabot, Palms Trax, Young Marco, Yu Su, Sunday Sunday DJ, Toni Aparisi and Luv Li on the decks.

Emerging acts will once again have a prominent place on Stage 5 - Radio 3, where Habla de mí en presente, B1n0, Las Odio, Vangoura, Cabrón, Bum Motion Club, Sandré, The Ripples, Margarita Quebrada, Serial Killerz, Sila Lua, Enamorados and Negre will perform, and there will be DJ sets by El Patillas and Virginia Díaz. There is one more name to be confirmed on the stage, which will be announced soon.

As you gear up for the festivities, it's essential to note a few guidelines to ensure everyone's enjoyment and safety:

➡Professional or semi-professional cameras, including reflex cameras or those with interchangeable lenses, are not permitted within the festival grounds. This regulation aims to minimize distractions and allow attendees to fully immerse themselves in the music and atmosphere without interruption.

➡ Assistance animals trained to support individuals with physical, sensory, mental, or intellectual disabilities are welcome at the festival. These animals play a vital role in enhancing accessibility and ensuring that all attendees can fully participate in the festivities.

➡ In the event of lost belongings, a dedicated security point is available to assist attendees in retrieving their items. Organisers advise attendees to seek assistance at this point if needed.

➡ To accommodate individuals with reduced mobility, organisers have arranged for an elevated platform staffed by dedicated personnel. Upon arrival, attendees are directed to consult with the Production team for guidance on accessing this facility, ensuring a seamless experience for all.

➡ While organisers understand the desire for connectivity, WIFI will not be available on-site. Additionally, neither a cloakroom service nor mobile phone charging facilities will be provided.

➡ Attendees can look forward to a diverse range of entertainment options, including live music, an Art Zone, World Food Market featuring international cuisine, a Chill Out Zone, and Visual Arts. Furthermore, coeliacs, vegetarians, and vegans will find a variety of options available to suit their dietary preferences, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the culinary offerings at the festival.

➡ In terms of sustenance, attendees are permitted to bring uncapped water bottles of up to 50cl and food for specific intolerances.

➡ In a bid for sustainability and accessibility, car access is limited, with island-wide shuttle services set up from multiple points throughout the island for your comfort (The booking for buses and schedules will be available soon). You can reserve your parking space at the festival by purchasing your VIP or Premium ticket.

Stay tuned for announcements on where to validate your ticket and receive your festival wristband, your passport to the weekend's festivities!