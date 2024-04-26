As the sun sets over Palmanova, the Saint George celebrations continue this Friday evening with music from a series of top Calvia musicians such as DJ Richie Embleton and Albie Davies and the most anticipated concert of the night by ex TOWIE star James 'Arg' Argent.

Simón Fuentes Mackintosh, Calvia Town Hall Mayor Juan Antonio Amengual Guasp, James 'Arg' Argent and Bulletin editor Jason Moore.

People have gathered by the fountain park at the far end of Palmanova, where there is a great atmosphere and the night is still young, so head down for a brilliant night, there is still so much more to come!

Albie Davies with DJ Richie Embleton.

The concerts are part of a five day celebration held by the Calvia Town Hall to thank English residents and holidaymakers. At the opening ceremony Calvia Mayor Juan Antonio Amengual Guasp, said:

“It is an honour and a privilege for me as Mayor of Calvia to receive the Saint George flag at the beginning of such a special celebration because, for the first time, we will celebrate together Saint George’s Day in our municipality.”

The Mayor then proceeded to say some words in English, highlighting how proud he is of cultural diversity that characterises the municipality. He went on to say that the Town Hall’s intentions are to make Saint George a symbol of friendship.