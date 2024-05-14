With eight stands offering a diverse array of beverages, including soft drinks, beer, wine, and natural fruit juices, attendees will have ample choices to quench their thirst. Meanwhile, twelve other stands will showcase a variety of culinary delights, ranging from traditional favorites like paellas and 'pa amb oli' to more contemporary options like hamburgers, pizzas, and hot dogs crafted from locally sourced ingredients.
Visitors are invited to join Be Calvià for a memorable experience celebrating the rich gastronomic heritage and local flavours of Mallorca.
See the complete list of stands at www.becalvia.com
In addition, the following musical programme will take place on all the days of the fair:
Thursday 16:
- 6pm to 9pm: Dj Julito
Friday 17:
- 6pm to 8pm: Dj Julito
- 8pm to 10pm: Miquel Font
- 10pm to midnight: Stefano Munari
Saturday 18:
- 6pm to 8pm: DJ Julito
- 8pm to 10pm: T-Mark
- 10 pm to midnight: Miquel Font
Sunday 19:
- From 6 pm to 9 pm: Dj Julito
