Be Calvià, a new gastronomic and local product fair, kicks off this Thursday at 1pm in Santa Ponsa. The event promises a delightful fusion of food, drinks, and music, set in the Plaza de la Pinada, one of Santa Ponsa's iconic locations.

With eight stands offering a diverse array of beverages, including soft drinks, beer, wine, and natural fruit juices, attendees will have ample choices to quench their thirst. Meanwhile, twelve other stands will showcase a variety of culinary delights, ranging from traditional favorites like paellas and 'pa amb oli' to more contemporary options like hamburgers, pizzas, and hot dogs crafted from locally sourced ingredients.

Visitors are invited to join Be Calvià for a memorable experience celebrating the rich gastronomic heritage and local flavours of Mallorca.

See the complete list of stands at www.becalvia.com

In addition, the following musical programme will take place on all the days of the fair:

Thursday 16:

- 6pm to 9pm: Dj Julito

Friday 17:

- 6pm to 8pm: Dj Julito

- 8pm to 10pm: Miquel Font

- 10pm to midnight: Stefano Munari

Saturday 18:

- 6pm to 8pm: DJ Julito

- 8pm to 10pm: T-Mark

- 10 pm to midnight: Miquel Font

Sunday 19:

- From 6 pm to 9 pm: Dj Julito