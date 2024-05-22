Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman star in this upcoming superhero blockbuster film Deadpool & Wolverine on Thursday, July 25 based on the Marvel Comics characters of the same names. The film will be screened in English across the island. At the moment Ocine Premium Porto Pi and Festival Park in Marratxi have tickets on sale now with the following showtimes. Ocine Premium at 9pm and Festival Park at 3.45pm, 6.50pm and 10.20pm.

The film is directed by Shawn Levy from a screenplay he wrote with Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells. Reynolds and Hugh Jackman star as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively, alongside Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. In the film, the Time Variance Authority (TVA) pulls Deadpool from his quiet life and sets him on a mission with Wolverine that will change the history of the MCU.

After the success of Deadpool (2016), 20th Century Fox began developing two sequels. The third film was set to include the superhero team X-Force. Deadpool director Tim Miller chose not to return for the sequels due to creative differences with star Ryan Reynolds, and David Leitch was hired to direct Deadpool 2 (2018) in November 2016. Fox was looking for another filmmaker to develop the third film. In March 2017, Deadpool and Deadpool 2 co-writer Rhett Reese said X-Force would be introduced in Deadpool 2 and then featured in a planned spin-off film that would launch "something bigger", separate from the third Deadpool film which would be more personal.

Furious: A Mad Max Saga

Also on another note the film Furious: A Mad Max Sage to premiere this Friday, May 24 and is the fifth installment in the Mad Max franchise, serving as both a spin-off and prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road (2015). The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Alyla Browne as younger versions of the title character Imperator Furiosa, originally portrayed by Charlize Theron. Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke also star.

Showtimes will be at Augusta Aficine, Ocine Premium Porto Pi, Festival Park in Marratxi and CineCiutat. Watch this space for showtimes coming soon.