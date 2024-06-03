Challenges and solutions in the era of environmental sustainability.

In a world marked by environmental and energy challenges, the key lies in our ability to transform these challenges into opportunities. A call to action and innovation to explore how we can turn the threats of climate change and resource scarcity into catalysts for positive change. Change that will enable us to forge a path towards a more sustainable and secure future for all species on our planet.

9.30am Inauguration. Margalida Prohens, President of the Government.

Damià Gomis, Director of the Interdisciplinary Laboratory on Climate Change at the University of the Balearic Islands (LINCC UIB).

- Round table (Challenges and Solutions in the Age of Environmental Sustainability) Damià Gomis, director of the Interdisciplinary Laboratory on Climate Change at the University of the Balearic Islands (LINCC UIB). Beatriz Mato, Director of Development and Sustainability at Greenalia. Antonio Calvo, Sustainability Director of Redeia. Guillermo Fandos, biologist, specialising in Zoology. Sarah Oppenheimer, Europe Manager of Global Strategic Communications Council (GSCC). 1.25pm - End of the session

Public transport: Mallorca trains.

Session II (Afternoon - June 19)

Corporate leadership and sustainable urban development

Businesses are taking a proactive approach to mitigating their environmental impact by improving transport practices and optimising urban infrastructure. This global effort not only seeks to meet international sustainability standards, but also to improve the quality of life in urban areas, thereby driving more sustainable and responsible development.

4pm - Communicating environmental commitment. Lucía Dalmau, journalist specialising in climate and political communication. Communication at ECODES. Session coordinator

- Round table. Corporate Leadership and Sustainable Urban Development Eva Garrell, Head of Impact Programmes at B Lab Spain, Founder of Acción en Verde. May López, Director of Desarrollo Empresas por la Movilidad Sostenible. Bartomeu Colom, Director of Operations and Production at Urbia Services. Guillem Taberner, Director of Urban Planning at Marratxí Town Council. 5.45pm - End of the session.

Cruise ships in Palma's port.

Session III (Afternoon - June 19)

The challenges of the future of sustainable port cities.

In a world increasingly aware of the need for sustainable development, port cities are facing a host of challenges to balance their economic growth with the protection of the environment, but also to open up their port areas to their inhabitants to make them more passable, sociable and adapted to new models of city life.

6pm - Sustainable port cities: A shared challenge for the future of the territory.

Javier Cortés, international consultant for Agenda2030. Founder of Coop&Co. Coordinator of the session

Javier Sanz, President of the Balearic Islands Port Authority.

Ana Sancho, Head of Strategic Planning Bilbao Metropoli 30.

Mercè de Miguel i Capdevila, Researcher at the Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e - The Netherlands).

Ana Sancho, head of the Bilbao Metropoli 30 Strategic Plan. Mercè de Miguel i Capdevila, researcher at the Eindhoven University of Technology (TUe - Holland). Antonio Ginard, Director of the Balearic Islands Port Authority. Antonio Deudero, Councillor for Mobility, Palma City Council. 8.10pm - End of session

Tourists walking around Palma.

Session IV (Morning - June 20)

Tourism of the future: natural resources, carrying capacity and social harmony.

We are at a crucial moment for the tourism industry. Growing environmental awareness and the demand for sustainable practices, together with calls for change to avoid overcrowding in the most popular destinations on the planet, including the Balearic Islands, has become a point of debate for civil society, businesspeople in the sector and those in government.

Finding a balance is fundamental for destinations that seek not only to prosper, but also to preserve natural resources, cultural identity and coexistence between tourists and residents.