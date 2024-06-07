Get ready for an unforgettable experience at the Mallorca Live Festival 2024! This year's festival promises an incredible lineup of international and local artists, the best foodtrucks and activities, making it the ultimate summer destination for music lovers.

Continuing its tradition, the Mallorca Live Festival, set to take place in Magalluf on June 13, 14 and 15, will boast five stages accommodating the diverse array of performers, alongside four special events unique to this edition: Bresh, Sa Fonda, Flexas, and Sunday Sunday.

Blondie, Underworld, Michael Kiwanuka, and Pet Shop Boys will take center stage on various days at Stage 1 - Estrella Damm. Joining them will be a vibrant lineup including contemporary acts such as Rels B, Aitana, and Arde Bogotá, alongside the energetic performances of British band Shame, Uruguay’s No Te Va Gustar, and the promising talents of Johnny Garso, Paula Cendejas, and local favorites Ultraviolet.

Stage 1 Timetable

- Thursday 13: Ultraviolet (6.45pm - 7.15pm); No te va a gustar (8pm - 9pm); Blondie (10pm - 11.20pm); Rels B (12.30am - 1.50am)

- Friday 14: Johnny Garso (6.30pm - 7.15pm); Shame (8pm - 9pm); Michael Kiwanuka (10pm - 11.30pm); Underworld (12.30am - 2am)

- Saturday 15: Paula Cendejas (7pm - 8pm); Aitana (9pm - 10.30pm); Pet Shop Boys (11.30pm - 1.05am); Arde Bogotá (2am - 3am)

At Stage 2 - INNSIDE by Meliá, audiences will be treated to the ongoing narrative of Spanish indie music, as Love of Lesbian and Lori Meyers add to their illustrious legacy. The timeless melodies of Belle & Sebastian and the fresh sounds of newcomers The K’s will captivate listeners, while 2manydjs, The Blaze, Eris Drew b2b Octo Octa, Gia Fu, and Jayda G will keep the crowd moving with their infectious beats. Representing a diverse national lineup, acts such as Funzo & Baby Loud, María José Llergo, Pepe y Vizio, Rodrigo Cuevas, Rocío Saiz, and Niños Luchando will grace the stage, along with local talents like María Hein, El Cairo, and Danïo. The Thursday program will conclude with the lively beats of the Bresh party.

Stage 2 Timetable

- Thursday 13: Maria Hein (6.15pm - 7pm); Rocío Saiz (7.30pm - 8.30pm); Funzo & Baby Loud (9.15pm - 10.15pm); Love of Lesbian (11.30pm - 1am); Bresh (1.50am - 4am)

- Friday 14: El Cairo (6.15pm - 7pm); Pepe y Vizio (7.30pm - 8.30pm); María José Llergo (9.15pm - 10.15pm); Lori Meyers (11.15pm - 12.30am); The K’s (1.15am - 2.05am); 2Mandydjs (2.30am - 3.50am); Eris Drew B2B Octo Octa (4.05am - 6am)

- Saturday 15: Danïo (6.15pm - 6.50pm); Niños Luchando (9.25pm - 8.15pm); Rodrigo Cuevas (9.15pm - 10.15pm); Belle & Sebastian (11pm - 12am); The Blaze (1.15am - 2.45am); Gia Fu (3am - 4am); Jayda G (4am - 6am)

Meanwhile, Stage 3 - Endesa (sustainable sponsor) will witness the phenomenon of Dani Fernández, alongside an eclectic international lineup featuring Jeff Rosenstock, Sleaford Mods, Sprints, and Sonido Gallo Negro. Additionally, audiences can groove to the sounds of La Élite, Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba, _juno, and Niña Polaca, while enjoying the homegrown talents of Júlia Colom, Guille Wheel and the Waves, and Caspary.

Stage 3 Timetable

- Thursday 13: Júlia Colom (7.15pm - 8pm); Dani Fernández (9pm - 10pm); La Élite (11.25pm - 12.25am); Sprints (1.50am - 2.50am)

- Friday 14: Guille Wheel and The Waves (7.15pm - 8pm); Jeff Rosenstock (9pm - 10pm); Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba (11.30pm - 12.30am); Niña Polaca (2am - 3am)

- Saturday 15: Caspary (6.15pm - 7pm); Sonido Gallo Negro (8pm - 9pm); Sleaford Mods (10.30pm - 11.30pm); _Juno (1.05am - 2am)

The four special events of the seventh round of the Mallorcan festival will give the Stage 4 - The Club its name. Sa Fonda will be the host on Thursday 13th from 6pm till 4am with the rhythms of Acid Arab, Chancha via Circuito b2b El Búho, Jamz Supernova, Nickodemus, Omar Souleyman, Coco María and Groovert. Friday 14th from 6pm till 4am will be the turn of Flexas with performances by Chico Blanco, Los Manolos, Milli Vanilli, Popurrí Drag with Hornella Góngora + Pupi Poisson + Vania Vainilla, The Illustrious Blacks, Papá Topo + Xeremiers + Balladors, Kasi, Fades, Aina Losange and Bingo Jamón with Sharonne, La Terre and Lady Dijey. The dances on Saturday 15th will be brought from Mexico by the Sunday Sundays party with John Talabot, Palms Trax, Young Marco, Yu Su, Sunday Sunday DJ, Toni Aparisi and Luv Li on the decks from 6pm till 4am.

Emerging acts will once again have a prominent place on Stage 5 - Radio 3, where Habla de mí en presente, B1n0, Las Odio, Vangoura, Cabrón, Bum Motion Club, Sandré, The Ripples, Margarita Quebrada, Serial Killerz, Sila Lua, Enamorados and Negre will perform, and there will be DJ sets by El Patillas and Virginia Díaz from 6.15pm on all three days of the festival.

If you are attending the 2024 MLF tag us in your photos and stories on Instagram - @majorcadaily

Where can I pick up my wristband from?

This year, you have two ways of picking up your wristband. Before the festival, visit El Corte Inglés in Avenidas (4th Floor) on June 7 from 3pm to 9pm, and June 8, 10, 11, 12 from 10am to 9pm. During the festival, wristbands can be collected at Son Moix on June 13, 14, 15 from 4pm to 9pm, or at the Pirates Tent next to the venue on June 13 from 11am to 2am, and June 14 and 15 from 3pm to 2am. Remember, you can already top up your wristband on the Mallorca Live festival website in the ‘Cashless’ section even if you don’t have it yet. When you pick it up, the money will be loaded.

Traffic restrictions and buses

To ensure a greener, more comfortable, and accessible festival for everyone, there will once again be traffic restrictions near the venue.

Affected streets: Exit 14 of the Ma-1 towards Andratx, Camí Cala Figuera, R50/ITV, Camí Porrassa, Calle Góngora, Camí Son Pillo and Carrer Tudó.

However, this year they have expanded the shuttle bus departure points to provide you with the most convenient and fastest transportation options. Reserve your seat at mallorcalivefestival.com/autobuses/ - Departures from Palma, Felanitx, Campos, Bahía Grande, Arenal, Can Pastilla, Llucmajor, Alcudia, Lloseta, Binissalem, Consell, Cala Millor, Son Servera, Manacor, Pollensa, Inca, Valldemossa, Esporles, Muro, Sa Pobla, Can Picafort, Santa Margalida, Andratx, Paguera, Santa Ponsa, Calvia and back. Tickets from 4€ each way. Remember only buses and taxis will be able to get you to the venue as the road will be cut off to regular traffic.

How much are tickets at this stage?

The three day pass is now sold out.However, you can still buy individual day tickets from 63€ on their website www.mallorcalivefestival.com

Lockers: How much do they cost and how to I reserve one?

Store your personal belongings in the festival’s lockers, which also charge your mobile phone (bring your won phone cable). Lockers are available in 4 different sizes and cost between 5 euros and 12 euros. You can reserve your locker online at www.mallorcalivefestival.com/consignas

Can I get back in to the festival venue if I leave?

The answer is yes. For this reason, it is very important that you keep your wristband and ticket handy.

What happens if I loose my ticket/ wristband?

The festival organisers cannot be held responsible for lost or stolen tickets. If you lose your ticket, visit the incident booth where assistance will be provided, provided you are the ticket buyer and present your ID. Admission requires a complete ticket in good condition. All tickets have various security features. The cost associated with lost, exchanged, misplaced, or broken wristbands is 5€.

Will there be water fountains?

Yes! However, water is a scarce commodity, so the slogan ‘Don’t waste water’ aims to raise awareness of the responsible use of the water fountains located inside the venue.

Will there be anything other than music?

In addition to live music, the Mallorca Live Festival will feature an Art Zone, a World Food Market offering a wide selection of food trucks with international dishes, local products, vegetarian options, and more, a Chill Out Zone, and Visual Arts displays.