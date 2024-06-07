Blondie to perform at the Mallorca Live Festival in Magalluf. | Adrián Malagamba
Palma07/06/2024 10:53
This week in Palma, the last Arts Society talk by Lydia Bauman and a concert by Aina Tramullas. Arta's Sant Antoni de Padua Fiestas feature floats, dances, and music. Events include The Dream Island show in Palma, Latin groove in Puerto Pollensa, a White Party in Magalluf and an alt-rock in Puerto Pollensa. Also the Mallorca Live Festival in Magalluf kick starts on Thursday with Blondie and continues on Friday and Saturday.
