This week in Palma, the last Arts Society talk by Lydia Bauman and a concert by Aina Tramullas. Arta's Sant Antoni de Padua Fiestas feature floats, dances, and music. Events include The Dream Island show in Palma, Latin groove in Puerto Pollensa, a White Party in Magalluf and an alt-rock in Puerto Pollensa. Also the Mallorca Live Festival in Magalluf kick starts on Thursday with Blondie and continues on Friday and Saturday.

Tuesday, June 11 Palma - 7.30pm: Arts Society talk. Speaker Lydia Bauman “Painting the modern garden from Monet to Matisse”. The Artmadams Hotel Palma. Carrer del Marquès de la Sènia, 34. Non members 20 euros. mallorca@theartssociety.org

Palma - 8pm: Aina Tramullas (Mallorcan singer-songwriter). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 20 euros. teatreprincipal.com. The cavallet dances in Arta. Wednesday, June 12 Arta , Sant Antoni de Padua Fiestas - 7pm: Floats, cavallet dances, band of music. Convent Franciscà de Sant Antoni de Padua.

Palma - 4pm: The Dream Island; Omar Montes, DJ Nano and others. Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. 20 / 330 euros. sonfusteret.com.

Puerto Pollensa - 8.30pm: Manteca (Latin groove). Plaça Miquel Capllonch. Free. Thursday, June 13 Arta , Sant Antoni de Padua Fiestas - 7pm: Dance of offer by the cavallets and Orfeó Artanenc choir. Convent Franciscà de Sant Antoni de Padua.

Magalluf - 5pm: White Party at Nikki Beach Mallorca. Av. Notari Alemany, 1. reservatons.mallorca@nikkibeach.com

Magalluf - Mallorca Live Festival: 6.45pm. Ultaviolet, No te va a gusta, Blondie, Rels B. Old Aguapark. Camí Cala Figuera, 1. From 63 euros. www.mallorcalivefestival.com

- Mallorca Live Festival: 6.45pm. Ultaviolet, No te va a gusta, Blondie, Rels B. Old Aguapark. Camí Cala Figuera, 1. From 63 euros. www.mallorcalivefestival.com Puerto Pollensa - 8pm: Cesc Sansalvadó (Barcelona alt-rock, folk). Plaça Miquel Capllonch. Free.