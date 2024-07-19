Would you like to see Sister Sledge, Youssou N'Dour & Le Super Étoile de Dakar, Toquinho and Camilla Faustino and Alphaville live? These are the four artists that will be performing at the Port Adriano Music Festival, which will be held from July 28 to August 10. If you don't want to miss the event, take part in our competition and win one of the two double tickets we are giving away. The draw will take place on July 23. See our Facebook page (link to the post) or our Instagram profile (link to the post) to participate.

Born in 2013, the Port Adriano Music Festival has grown steadily, becoming a major musical event in the Balearic Islands. With over 65 concerts and an attendance of 80,000 people since its launch, the festival boasts an international lineup that embraces all styles of contemporary music. The spectacular setting designed by Philippe Starck for Port Adriano has also played a significant role in establishing it as one of the premier cultural events of the summer.

Sister Sledge

Sister Sledge, who will perform in Port Adriano on July 28, has the honour of having set the soundtrack to countless lives. Hailing from Philadelphia, PA, Sister Sledge has become a household name and a symbol of unity with their 1979 worldwide hit and iconic album We Are Family. The vocal group is responsible for some of the greatest dance anthems of all time. Lost in Music, He's the Greatest Dancer, Thinking of You and We Are Family are songs that unite people in love, life and soul.

Youssou N'Dour & Le Super Étoile De Dakar

Youssou N'Dour is, quite simply, one of the best singers in the world. The artist, who will be in Port Adriano on 2 August, is a TIME 100 icon who first entered American ears through Peter Gabriel's 1986 In Your Eyes. He has always remained close to his roots, with Senegalese traditions and griot storytelling as enduring hallmarks of his artistic persona. Throughout his decades-long career, Youssou's roots in traditional Senegalese music and griot storytelling have remained the hallmark of his artistic personality.

Toquinho and Camilla Faustino

The 12th edition of the Port Adriano festival will host the performance of the veteran Brazilian composer and guitarist Antônio Pecci Filho, artistically known as Toquinho, on Saturday 3rd August. He will be accompanied on stage by one of the most avant-garde voices of Nova Música Popular Brasileira, Camilla Faustino, with a recital that will transport Port Adriano to the very Rio de Janeiro of all times. Music critics consider Paulo Antônio Pecci Filho, Toquinho, to be an indispensable reference point for Brazilian music on a global scale. The composer and guitarist, born in São Paulo in 1946, has recorded 85 albums, 500 compositions and nearly 10,000 shows in Brazil and the rest of the world. In 2023, he celebrated the 55th anniversary of his career.

Alphaville

To commemorate the 40th anniversary of Forever Young (1984), the German band Alphaville is on a world tour that will stop in Port Adriano on 10 August. The album with which the group, led by vocalist Marian Gold, debuted featured songs such as Forever Young and Big in Japan, which became big hits. For the first time, Alphaville is visiting Mallorca as part of their tour, and their concert will include songs from the album, as well as other songs that led them to success, such as Dance With Me and I Die For You Today.