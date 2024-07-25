Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca for Friday, July 26 and Thursday, August 1. The new film this week is the anticipated superhero film Deadpool & Wolverine In the latest film in the franchise, Ryan Reynolds reprises the role of Deadpool and Hugh Jackman joins him in the role of Wolverine. It was released on Thursday (July 25). Still showing this weekend is Fly Me To The Moon starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum., animated films Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4, and Kind of Kindness starring Emma Stone.

For updates or to purchase tickets on line click here: Ocimax Aficine, Rivoli Aficine, Ocimax Aficine Mahon, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium, Artesiete and CineCiutat.

Deadpool & Wolverine (2023)

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Emma Corrin. Director Shawn Levy. Plot Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy. Rated R. 2h 7m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 5pm, 6pm, 7.30pm, 8.30pm & 10pm

in Palma: daily at 5pm, 6pm, 7.30pm, 8.30pm & 10pm Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 12.10pm & 9pm

in Porto Pi: daily at 12.10pm & 9pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12pm (Sun), 3.45pm (Fri, Sat, Tue, Wed & Thu), 4pm (Mon), 6.30pm (Mon), 6.50pm (Sat & Wed), 7.10pm (Fri, Sun, Tue & Thu), 9.35pm (Mon, Tue & Thu), 10pm (Fri & Sun), 10.15pm (Wed), 10.20pm (Sat), 11.45pm (Fri & Sat)

in Marratxi: 12pm (Sun), 3.45pm (Fri, Sat, Tue, Wed & Thu), 4pm (Mon), 6.30pm (Mon), 6.50pm (Sat & Wed), 7.10pm (Fri, Sun, Tue & Thu), 9.35pm (Mon, Tue & Thu), 10pm (Fri & Sun), 10.15pm (Wed), 10.20pm (Sat), 11.45pm (Fri & Sat) Showtimes at Artesiete in Fan: 4.20pm (Tue)

in Fan: 4.20pm (Tue) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 11am (Tue), 5.20pm (Daily except Sun), 5.30pm (Sun), 7.50pm (Fri, Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu), 8pm (Sun), 8.55pm (Fri & Sat), 9.10pm (Thu), 9.30pm (Mon & Wed), 9.40pm (Tue)

in Palma: 11am (Tue), 5.20pm (Daily except Sun), 5.30pm (Sun), 7.50pm (Fri, Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu), 8pm (Sun), 8.55pm (Fri & Sat), 9.10pm (Thu), 9.30pm (Mon & Wed), 9.40pm (Tue) Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Mahon (Minorca): From Wednesday to Sunday at 9.10pm

The Virgin Suicides (1999)

Starring Kirsten Dunst, Josh Hartnett and James Woods. Director Sophia Coppola. Plot A group of male friends become obsessed with five mysterious sisters who are sheltered by their strict, religious parents in suburban Detroit in the mid 1970s. Rated R. 1h 37m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 7.30pm (Thu)

Fly Me To The Moon (2024)

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum and Woody Harrelson. Director Greg Berlanti. Plot Marketing maven Kelly Jones wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’s already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as back-up. Rated PG-13. 2h 12m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.30pm (Mon & Tue), 7.55pm (Sun), 10.05pm (Fri, Sat, Wed & Thu)

Despicable Me 4 (2024)

Starring Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig and Joey King. Directors Chris Renaud and Patrick Delage. Plot Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes welcome a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to go on the run. Rated PG. 1h 35m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: daily at 4pm

in Palma: daily at 4pm Showtimes at Ocine Premium Porto Pi: daily at 3.40pm

Kinds of Kindness (2024)

Starring Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons and Willem Dafoe. Director Yorgos Lanthimos. Plot A triptych fable tells three tales: a trapped man seeking control of his life, a policeman terrified by his wife’s mysterious return from the sea looking different, and a determined woman searching for a gifted individual destined to be a prodigious spiritual leader. Rated R. 2h 44m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: 9.45pm (Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed)

Inside Out 2 (2024)

Starring Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith and Lewis Black. Director Kelsey Mann. Plot Follows Riley, in her teenage years, encountering new emotions. Rated PG. 1h 36m.